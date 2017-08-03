

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Western Digital Corp. (WDC) has commented on the decision by the California Court of Appeal First Appellate District, which denied Toshiba Corp.'s (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) petition to stay the temporary restraining order that had been granted in Western Digital's subsidiary SanDisk's favor by the Superior Court on July 11, 2017.



In a statement, Western Digital noted that the California Court of Appeal has now denied Toshiba's request to stay the TRO prohibiting Toshiba's lockout.



According to Western Digital, the Court's ruling dissolved the temporary stay of the TRO, which prohibits Toshiba from preventing certain employees from accessing shared databases and servers as well as from refusing to ship certain engineering wafers and samples to Western Digital in Milpitas, California.



'We are pleased with this important outcome, which both validates our legal position and will support the continued success of the JVs,' Western Digital said.



