

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:45 am ET Thursday, Markit Economics is due to release its services PMI figures for Italy. PMI reports for France and Germany are due at 3:50 am ET and 3:55 am ET, respectively. The services PMI for the Eurozone is due at 4:00 am ET.



Ahead of the reports, the euro showed mixed trading against the other major currencies. While the euro fell against the pound and the Swiss franc, it held steady against the U.S. dollar and the yen.



As of 3:40 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8952 against the pound, 1.1487 against the Swiss franc, 1.1843 against the U.S. dollar and 131.04 against the yen.



