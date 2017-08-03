LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM and SAN MATEO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/03/17 -- Interoute, the global cloud and network company, has rolled out a cloud-based storage service based on Cloudian's HyperStore object storage technology. Offered as part of the Interoute Virtual Data Centre cloud platform, it provides customers with fast, reliable and highly durable cloud-based storage for unstructured data, backups and archives at very low cost.

Having evaluated a range of object storage technology vendors, Interoute selected Cloudian's HyperStore for its scale-out capabilities, industry-leading S3 API compatibility, multi-tenancy features and ease of integration. Interoute customers have adopted the Cloudian-based service for use cases such as data resiliency, static content hosting and media archiving.

Interoute is offering multiple petabytes of capacity, with further growth planned in accordance with customer demand. The Cloudian deployment is available across the entire Interoute platform with 17 Virtual Data Centre zones globally. Customers have the option to use resilient in-country deployments in Switzerland and Germany.

The geo-location flexibility offered by the Cloudian solution, in combination with the Interoute Enterprise Digital Platform, gives Interoute customers control over data locality and assured performance, enabling them to build regulatory-compliant storage solutions in different territories.

"With GDPR looming large in 2018, as well as the rapid adoption of VDC and SaaS platforms, our customers are revisiting the legacy world of physical backup and archiving and demanding a simple, controlled, auditable cloud service," explained Mark Lewis, EVP Products and Development at Interoute. "So, we've created an easily accessed and integrated, cost-effective object storage service to support their digital transformation."

Jon Toor, chief marketing officer at Cloudian, commented, "With Cloudian, Interoute is offering its customers choice in limitlessly scalable and cost effective storage, on a foundation that is proven in some of the world's largest unstructured data stores."

To learn more about Cloudian solutions for service providers, view the solution brief at www.cloudian.com/resource.

About Cloudian

Based in Silicon Valley, Cloudian is the leader in enterprise object storage systems. Our flagship product, Cloudian HyperStore, enables service providers and enterprises to build reliable, affordable and scalable object storage solutions. Join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter (@CloudianStorage) and Facebook, or visit us at www.cloudian.com.

About Interoute

Interoute is the owner-operator of one of Europe's largest networks and a global cloud services platform which encompasses 15 data centers, 17 virtual data centers and 33 colocation centers, with connections to 206 additional third-party data centers across the world. Its full-service Unified ICT platform serves international enterprises and many of the world's leading service providers, as well as governments and universities. Interoute's Unified ICT strategy provides solutions for enterprises seeking connectivity and a scalable, secure advanced platform on which they can build their voice, video, computing and data services, as well as service providers in need of high capacity international data transit and infrastructure. With established operations throughout Europe and USA, Interoute also owns and operates 24 connected city networks within Europe's major business centers. www.interoute.com

