Simpson Healthcare's CEO Kelly Simpson-Angelini Scoops Two Top Executive Awards With Business Worldwide Magazine

Kelly Simpson-Angelini is celebrating this week after picking up two Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM)'s titles - Healthcare IndustryCEO of the Year-USA 2017 and Most Innovative CEO of the Year - USA.

She received the coveted Awards for her own dedication and aims, as well as her Communications company, Simpson Healthcare Executives' refreshing approach to what can traditionally be a difficult area to both talk about and introduce new communication models into.

A fan of 'disruptive innovation', Simpson-Angelini was keen to help clients tell their scientific story of the diseases they touch and therapies they discover, but she wanted to do it in a new way. One of these ways is by bringing her clients medical teams and strategy teams together then envisaging a range of future scenarios (appropriately enough Simpson-Angelini refers to these get-togethers as Future Forums).

"'Futuring' allows space for conversation among core stakeholders that take us beyond the current assumptions we have today," Simpson-Angelini, explained. "The perspective generated creates a different conversation around present-day decisions. This process helps us shape a 'desired future' or avoid impact from an 'undesirable' one. The overall aim is to catalyse disruptive transformation in the healthcare industry itself."

A spokesperson for BWM said: "Congratulations to Kelly on winning both these awards. The CEO title is always highly contested but our panel were impressed with Kelly's willingness to take a chance by going beyond convention and in doing so potentially altering the way her industry works. This in turn is what helped her clinch the Innovative CEO title too."

Simpson Healthcare, founded in 1998, says its mission is to create more positive healthcare experiences for patients and in doing so, provide them with a better outlook. It does this by assisting brands - from Pharma giants such as Pfizer and Merck to small one-off firms - show how their products can benefit customers.

Simpson-Angelini added: "As we go through life, our experiences create our story and teach us more every day about why we are here, who we are, and what it means to be human. To me, this always keeps me mindful of the greater reason why healthcare exists: to help make patients' lives better."

