The BIPV product is only on the homes of its employees (including its executives) right now, but Tesla predicts that it will begin producing Solar Roof tiles from the Buffalo gigafactory by year end.

Tesla's release of its quarterly results tonight was dominated by the beginning of mass production of its Model 3 vehicles, which officially began on Friday night. However, there was significant news for its solar and energy storage business.

Most notably, Tesla revealed in its letter to shareholders that it has begun installing its long-awaited Solar Roof product - but so far only on a pilot basis, on the homes its employees, as it works out the kinks in the product.

"We chose (our employees) to be our first customers to help perfect all aspects of Solar Roof customer experience," notes Tesla in its letter to shareholders.

"I have it on my house, JB (Straubel) has it on his house," noted Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The Solar Roof tiles have already received Class A fire rating from Underwriters' Laboratories, as well as winds rating from ASTM International, and carry a warranty for the full life of the house.

The Solar Roof tiles going on the homes of Tesla employees are being produced in the company's pilot factory in Fremont, as the solar "Gigafactory" in upstate New York is still not complete. Tesla ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...