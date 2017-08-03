The Russian energy company has raised the capacity of the Orsk solar photovoltaic plant in Orenburg region from 25 MW to 40 MW. Overall, the project is planned to reach 105 MW.

The Russian heat and power supplier T Plus, a unit of Russia-based industrial conglomerate Renova, has connected the second section of its Orsk solar photovoltaic plant to the grid. The new unit, which has a capacity of 15 MW, has increased the power of the PV plant to 40 MW.

The first 25 MW section was completed in December 2015, while work on the second part of the project began in November 2016. The company used 160,110 ...

