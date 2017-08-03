

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's retail sales growth improved unexpectedly in June to the strongest level in just over one year, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Thursday.



Retail sales climbed a calendar-adjusted 6.0 percent year-over-year in June, faster than the 5.5 percent rise in May. Meanwhile, economists had expected the growth to ease to 4.5 percent.



Moreover, the latest rate of increase was the fastest since June 2016, when sales had gown 6.4 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales growth moderated to 5.5 percent in June from 6.0 percent in the preceding month.



Sales of non-food products grew 8.5 percent annually in June and those of food, drinks and tobacco went up by 4.1 percent



