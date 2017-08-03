Hexagon Composites ASA: Hexagon continues to expand its hydrogen business into new applications

Hexagon Composites' subsidiary xperion Energy & Environment has been nominated to supply high-pressure cylinders for hydrogen-powered trucks owned and operated by ASKO, Norway's largest grocery wholesaler. Hexagon received the order from Hydrogenics Corporation, a leading developer and manufacturer of hydrogen generation and hydrogen-based power modules. The cylinders will be integrated into its fuel cell systems for four Scania hydrogen-powered trucks for ASKO.

"Being a pioneer in this growth market and taking a shared responsibility with Scania, ASKO clearly sees the advantage of working with a Scandinavian supply chain, says Roger Sæther, Project Manager Mid Norway at ASKO. "We see this as a first step towards a large-scale hydrogen-powered truck fleet. We wouldn't have started this journey if we didn't have a strong belief in this future-oriented solution."

"This order is a great example of utilizing Hexagon's know-how and capacities in hydrogen technology, using existing cylinders and extending these to heavy-duty truck system applications. By utilizing the available storage room in a truck, we have designed a storage system that maximizes the onboard hydrogen capacity," says Michael Kleschinski, Executive Vice President of Hexagon Composites' High-Pressure Area.

"We are very pleased to be working together with Hydrogenics and ASKO on this project," says Jørn Helge Dahl, Director Market and Sales Hydrogen at Hexagon Raufoss. "During the process, we have collaborated closely with ASKO to design the best possible solution for the Norwegian grocery distribution industry. With this order, we are opening up a new and exciting market space for our products and are further confirming our commitment to a near zero-emission society."

The first deliveries are scheduled for second half of 2017. The first hydrogen-powered trucks are expected to be operational by ASKO towards the end of 2018.

Rick Rashilla, Vice President, Hydrogen Products, Hexagon Lincoln

Phone: +1 402 470 4038 | rick.rashilla@hexagonlincoln.com

Solveig D Saether, Communication Manager, Hexagon Composites ASA

Phone: +47 906 34 977 | solveig.saether@hexagon.no

About Hydrogenics

Hydrogenics Corporation is a world leader in engineering and building the technologies required to enable the acceleration of a global power shift. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Hydrogenics provides hydrogen generation, energy storage and hydrogen power modules to its customers and partners around the world.

About ASKO

ASKO is Norway's largest grocery wholesaler and a part of NorgesGruppen. ASKO ensures effective distribution of products to the grocery, retail convenience goods and institutional catering sectors. Throughout Norway ASKO has 13 regional warehouses, 8 Storcash stores (B2B), two central warehouses and one consolidation terminal in Vestby, Akershus.

About Hexagon Composites

Hexagon Composites ASA is a publicly listed company with its headquarters in Aalesund, Norway. The Group develops and produces composite pressure cylinders and systems for storage and transportation of various gases. | www.hexagon no

