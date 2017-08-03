

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Thursday, UK CIPS/Markit services PMI is due. Economists expect the index to rise slightly to 53.6 in July from 53.4 in June.



The pound traded mixed against its major rivals ahead of the data. While the pound rose against the euro and the greenback, it held steady against the yen. Against the franc, the pound eased.



The pound was worth 1.3220 against the greenback, 146.42 against the yen, 1.2816 against the franc and 0.8957 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



