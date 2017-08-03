

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian shares fell on Thursday as investors locked in recent gains, awaiting fresh direction from the Bank of England's interest rate decision later in the day and the all-important U.S. jobs report, due on Friday.



Chinese shares lost ground as liquidity concerns persisted and a private survey showed growth in China's services sector slowed in July as new business growth eased. The Caixin China services PMI slipped to 51.5 from 51.6 in June.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 12.13 points or 0.37 percent to 3,272.93 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 76 points or 0.28 percent at 27,531 in late trade.



Japanese shares fell as the yen's strength pulled down exporters and investors took profits in tech shares. Market participants also digested the latest news from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet reshuffle and disappointing data on service sector growth.



The Nikkei average dropped 50.78 points or 0.25 percent to 20,029.26 while the broader Topix index ended marginally lower at 1,633.82.



Tokyo Electron and Advantest Corp lost 2-3 percent. ANA Holdings soared 5.4 percent after its Q1 pretax profit jumped 130 percent to a record 24.7 billion yen ($223 million), thanks to revenue growth in the air transportation business.



Australian shares retreated as Rio Tinto and Suncorp posted disappointing earnings results and data showed the country's trade surplus narrowed more than expected in June. Upbeat services sector data helped to limit losses to some extent.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slid 9.10 points or 0.16 percent to 5,735.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 7.70 points or 0.13 percent lower at 5,786.80.



Mining giant Rio Tinto tumbled 2.5 percent after its earnings for the first half of 2017 missed analyst expectations. BHP Billiton slipped 0.4 percent and Fortescue Metals Group dropped 1.4 percent as Chinese iron ore futures fell after a three-day rally.



Insurer Suncorp Group slumped 6.4 percent after its annual profit fell short of expectations. Rival Insurance Australia Group lost 1.8 percent and QBE Insurance shed 0.6 percent.



Wattle Health Australia soared 37 percent on fund raising reports. Flight Center Travel Group rallied 3.5 percent after announcing an acquisition.



South Korea's Kospi average closed 40.78 points or 1.68 percent lower at 2,386.85 after tumbling as much as 2.2 percent earlier in the day to mark its biggest decline since Nov. 9 as the Moon Jae-in administration announced plans to raise the rate of taxation for large businesses.



Tech shares succumbed to profit taking after recent share gains, with Samsung Electronics losing 2.5 percent and SK Hynix declining 3.7 percent.



New Zealand shares closed marginally higher after Kathmandu Holdings reported a 13 percent rise in full-year profit, driven by Australian sales.



New Zealand's job advertisements fell a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent month-over-month in July, reversing a 1.3 percent rise in June, the results of a survey by ANZ showed.



Malaysian shares were little changed while benchmark indexes in India, Indonesia, Singapore and Taiwan were down between 0.4 percent and 0.6 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mostly higher even as a report by private payrolls processor ADP showed that private sector employment increased by less than expected in July.



The Dow rose 0.2 percent to finish above the 22,000 mark for the first time, powered by Apple's stellar results.



The S&P 500 inched up 0.1 percent while the Nasdaq Composite closed little changed with a negative bias.



