MELAKA, MALAYSIA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/03/17 -- The Chief Minister of Melaka, YAB Datuk Seri Ir. Idris Haron, announced today that ofo, the world's leading bike-sharing company, has launched its service in the city of Melaka. With the plan to deploy 2,000 bikes in Melaka by the end of August, ofo seeks to contribute to the government's vision to transform Melaka into a green technology state by 2020.

The launch event was graced by the Housing, Local Government and Environment State Executive Councillor YB Datuk AR Haji Ismail Bin Haji Othman; Education, Higher Education, Science and Technology, Green Technology and Innovation Deputy State Executive Councillor YB Datuk Haji Md Rawi Bin Mahmud; and Mayor of Melaka Historical City Council YBhg Datuk Zainal Bin Hussin, with a highlight segment comprising a team of 50 youths riding ofo bikes to the event venue.

The first batch of 500 ofo bikes are already deployed for the initial trial in central areas such as Jonker Street, Stadthuys Buildings and Jalan Hang Tuah.

"On behalf of the state government, I am pleased to welcome ofo's bike-sharing service to Melaka and look forward to this benefiting the community and creating a win-win situation for all parties," said Chief Minister of Melaka YAB Datuk Seri Ir. Idris Haron. "I believe ofo's business model will transform our lives by providing a high quality yet cost-efficient transport option and ultimately boosting Malaysia's economy."

"We are working closely with the State Government to achieve their vision of building a green technology state by 2020, through the introduction of a sustainable urban transportation system," said Lawrence Cao, head of ofo's APAC business. "We foresee that cycling will become a form of green transportation to enhance livability for locals and tourists, leading to a reduction in carbon emission and introduction of green practices into everyone's daily lives."

With the ability to drastically lower traffic congestion by providing a viable first and last mile transportation option, ofo will continue to collaborate with the local government for bike deployment, implementation of bike-sharing regulations and improvements in city planning. The aim is to bring about more convenience and enhanced connectivity for all and to eventually transform the urban transportation landscape as ofo expands into more cities in Malaysia.

About ofo

Founded in 2014, ofo is the world's first and largest "station-free" bike-sharing platform operated via an online mobile application. ofo is created for sharing and aims to unlock every corner of the world by making bikes accessible to everyone. To date, ofo has connected travelers in over 150 cities across seven countries to more than 6.5 million bikes, generating more than 25 million daily transactions. In total, its platform has provided over 100 million global users with 2 billion efficient, convenient and eco-friendly rides.

Media Contact

Angela Cai

Email: Email Contact



Hilary Shi

Email: Email Contact



