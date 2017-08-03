"Lucid Waters and Lush Mountains are Invaluable Assets" is Our Eternal Pursuit: Wang Wenbiao

BEIJING, Aug. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The sixth Kubuqi International Desert Forum closed on July 30. Following is the full text of closing speech by Wang Wenbiao, secretary of the forum and board chairman of Elion Resources Group.

The sixth Kubuqi International Desert Forum is one landmark that connects the past and the future and is one historic meeting in mankind's progress in desertification control.

One touching thing is that President Xi Jinping sent us one congratulatory letter, which recognized China's achievements in desertification control and building a green Belt and Road. He also encouraged Chinese and global desertification fighters to make new contributions. President Xi recognized Kubuqi's successful practices in ecological progress and proposed new requirements, goals and missions for desertification control in China and the world.

We should well study the letter and respond to President Xi's calls. Bearing his expectations in mind, we should make "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets" as our eternal pursuit. We will remain committed to our mission, work hard and continue to go ahead to make the Kubuqi Desert and deserts in other places across the world greener and make local people richer.

This is one fruitful forum.

First of all, President Xi recognized the role and influence of the Kubuqi Desert Forum which has been held for ten years. He defined the direction, mission and goals for desertification control in China and the rest of the world as well as better organizing the forum.

Chinese Vice Premier Ma Kai proposed the development philosophy for desertification control which includes seeking harmony between nature and human and follow the natural law. He also proposed new prospects and goals for international cooperation in building one green Belt and Road, which is very inspiring.

Foreign dignitaries and guests at home and abroad had dialogue sand exchanges on greening the Belt and Road and sharing the desert eco-economy from aspects including ecological technology cooperation, green economic cooperation, desertification management and poverty eradication, green finance innovation and other fields. Attendants formed a lot of insightful consensus and wisdom, which offer new ideas and solutions for mankind to challenge desertification.

Participants offered many insights on promotion of the Kubuqi Model to enable Kubuqi's successful experiences to contribute more wisdom and strength to greening the Belt and Roadand global desertification control.

Many consensus were reached after over three days of field trips and meetings, which not only offer constructive advices for global desertification control, but also provides important theories and research support to the 13th General Assembly of the Contracting Parties to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification.

This is the tenth anniversary of the Kubuqi Desert Forum. In Chinese traditions, there should be celebrations at each tenth anniversary. We spared the celebrations, but used fruitful discussions to mark the anniversary. The forum is closing, but I hope you can stay longer in Kubuqi to walk around and see the lucid waters and lush mountains, which are valuable assets. I believe that you will find more exciting, touching and impressive aspects about this oasis.



