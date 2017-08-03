OneStream Software's Splash Annual User Conference Expands to London

ROCHESTER, Michigan, Aug. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- OneStream Software LLC , leader in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions, announced its annual Splash User Conference will head to Europe this fall.On September 28th, finance and consulting experts from around the globe will gather at The Brewery in London, for a full day of customer and partner implementation stories along with tips, tricks and best practices from OneStream experts.

"We are excited to host our first EMEA-focused user conference, Splash 2.0, in London," said Tom Shea, President of OneStream Software. "Our European customer and partner base have grown tremendously and we feel it is time to expand the conference venue to Europe. As the leading provider of on-premise and cloud corporate performance management solutions, we are excited to provide this opportunity for our customers, partners and those companies looking to streamline their CPM process with our SmartCPM' platform."

OneStream customers and partners, along with OneStream's own experts, will be sharing their implementation stories at the conference. Additionally, financial industry professionals and technical specialists from around the globe will be offering best practices and participating in breakout sessions covering various aspects of the future of financial reporting, budgeting, forecasting and analysis.

"Splash 2.0 will bring the OneStream community together for a deeper dive into our SmartCPM solution and give attendees a front row seat to the thought leaders behind our platform," stated Ricardo Rasche, Managing Director, EMEA, at OneStream Software. "We remain 100% committed to the success of our customers. We believe that Splash 2.0 will help to optimize value for our diverse and expanding customer base by providing relevant case studies, in addition to a great networking opportunity."

The Splash 2.0 User Conference is sponsored by OneStream partners Agium EPM, Altius, Alui, B-Eye Solutions, Concentric Solutions, Finext, RSVP Management Solutions and Satriun Group.

Discover how OneStream Software is transforming the Office of Finance. For more information on Splash 2.0, please visit onestreamsoftware.com/splash

About OneStream Software LLC

OneStream Software is a privately held software company created by the same team that invented the leading financial solutions of the last decade. We provide a Smart Corporate Performance Management platform which enables the enterprise to simplify financial consolidation, reporting, budgeting and forecasting. For more information, please visit onestreamsoftware.com

