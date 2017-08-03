Arjuna Natural BCM-95® Curcumin Confirmed by FDA

KERALA, India, August 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

BCM-95® Turmeric Extract Granted a 'No Questions' Letter from the FDA

Arjuna Naturals Extracts Ltd.'s BCM-95®, a high-potency turmeric extract, has been granted a 'No Questions' response letter from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This letter confirms the complete safety of BCM-95 by US authority and helps position the ingredient as an all-natural, clean and trusted brand of the powerful curcumin antioxidant.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/541975/Arjuna_Natural_BCM_95_Curcumin.jpg )



BCM-95 is a proprietary combination of curcuminoids and essential oil of turmeric-ar-turmerone, ensuring a high level of bioavailability of curcumin. The formulation is all-natural, from simple ingredients, and holds 13 international patents. It has been extensively researched in 33 clinical studies by universities throughout the US, Japan, Australia, and India, backing its efficacy for multiple health indications.

According to Innova market Insights a +45% growth has been reported for new products with a "turmeric content" claim (Europe, 2016 vs. 2015) and +17% growth for new product launches with a turmeric content claim (U.S., 2016 vs.2015).

In 2016, BCM-95 was granted self-affirmed GRAS status (Generally Recognized as Safe) by an expert panel of scientists for use in medical foods at a dose of 500 mg, twice a day. BCM-95 is composed of pure curcuminoids and essential oils from turmeric with a specific content of turmerones. The synergism of its components has been confirmed in a study published April, 2017, in the journal, Scientific Reports, by Shusuke Toden, PhD, et alia, of Baylor University, Dallas, Texas.

"The FDA's latest positive response is a testimony to our unwavering commitment to ensure maximum safety and quality products," says Benny Antony, PhD, Joint Managing Director for Arjuna. "BCM-95 is one of only a few supplements in the nutraceutical industry to receive an FDA 'No Questions' response letter, after previously undergoing safety and quality evaluations."

"It certainly sets a high bar in the marketplace, and our customers can leverage their curcumin supplements to gain more market share," says P.J. Kunjachan, Chairman and Managing Director for Arjuna. "Consumers deserve clean and safe curcumin, wholly from turmeric root, and should not have to compromise with less effective alternatives."

"We recently opened a new, state-of-the-art plant in Coimbatore, India, for producing BCM-95 turmeric extract," adds Antony. "This will triple the curcumin capacity and will help us meet the growing demand for safe, natural curcumin."

Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of botanical extracts and patent owner/inventor of BCM-95. BCM-95 is the registered trademark of Dolcas Biotech LLC. ,U.S.A. Arjuna has full supervision of BCM-95's supply chain, from farm to finished supplement, to provide a pure, clean and safe product.

For further information, please contact:

Company contact

Benny Antony, PhD

Joint Managing Director

Email: benny@arjunanatural.com

Website: http://www.arjunanatural.com

Twitter: @ArjunaExtracts

