3 August 2017 Announcement No. 14



Hans Henrik Lund has taken up position as CEO of Nilfisk



As informed in Company Announcement No. 1 of 21 February 2017, the Board of Directors has appointed Hans Henrik Lund new CEO of Nilfisk.



Hans Henrik Lund has now joined Nilfisk, and will lead the business towards the expected listing of the company during second half 2017, and execute on the overall strategy of further consolidating the position as a world leader in the professional cleaning equipment industry.



The Board of Directors expects that the split of the Holding company, cf. Company Announcements No. 45 of 21 September 2016, and No. 1 of 21 February 2017, will take place before end-2017.



