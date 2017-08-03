The funds will be used to bring solar power solutions to the country's under served northeastern counties.

The World Bank has announced it will grant an International Development Association Credit of $150 million to the government of Kenya for the development of off-grid PV solutions for Kenya's remote regions with no connection with the country's power transmission network.

The funds will be used to bring electricity to around 1.3 million people in 277,000 households across 14 counties in Northeastern Kenya. The ...

