More than half of all Chinese solar shipments in March this year went to India, while emerging countries alone now account for 60% of China's PV exports, according to the latest Bloomberg New Energy Finance 3Q Frontier Power Market Outlook.

Emerging solar markets in South and East Asia, Latin America, sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East imported $722 million worth of solar components from China in March this year - the highest amount ever in a single month.

More than half of that figure - $508 million - can be attributed to India, which has steadily increased its solar imports from China on a monthly basis all year: from $296 million in January to $464 million in February, accounting for 37% and 44% of all Chinese PV exports to emerging markets (non-OECD) respectively.

This data, which comes from the latest Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) 3Q Frontier Power Market Outlook, also reveals that emerging solar markets now account for more than 60% of all of China's PV exports - a massive $1.8 billion worth of solar PV equipment over the first quarter of the year.

While India is the most demanding customer, Latin America and the Caribbean has stepped up its Chinese solar orders too, importing

