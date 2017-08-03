Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works / Notice of Results PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Notice of Q2&H1 2017 Financial Results 03-Aug-2017 / 10:33 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Magnitogorsk, "03" August 2017 News Release Notice of results Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel works (LSE: MMK) will announce its IFRS results for Q2 2017 ended June 30, 2017, on Monday, August 07, 2017. Conference call will be held the same day at 3.00pm Moscow time, 1.00pm London time, 8.00am New York time. To join the conference call, please dial: United Kingdom Number: +44 (0) 330 336 9411 (Local access) / 0800 279 7204 (Toll free) US Number: +1 719-325-2226 (Local access) / 866-564-2842 (Toll free) Russian Number: +7 495 213 1767 (Local access) / 8 800 500 9283 (Toll free) Conference ID: 7810552 About MMK MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The company's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing complex encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products with a predominant share of high-value-added products. In 2016, the company produced 12.5 million tonnes of crude steel and 11.6 million tonnes of commercial steel products. MMK Group had sales in 2016 of USD 5,630 million and EBITDA of USD 1,956 million. Contacts: Investor Relations Department Andrey Serov tel.: +7 (3519) 24-52-97 e-mail: serov.ae@mmk.ru The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works 93 Kirov St. Russia 455000 Magnitogorsk, Chelyabinsk regi Russia Phone: +7 (3519) 24-40-09 Fax: +7 (3519) 24-73-09 E-mail: ir@mmk.ru Internet: www.mmk.ru ISIN: US5591892048 Category Code: NOR TIDM: MMK Sequence No.: 4492 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 598465 03-Aug-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2017 04:33 ET (08:33 GMT)