HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/03/17 -- CLOUDSEC, the leading internet security conference in Asia Pacific and Europe, today held its seventh annual event in Hong Kong. Hosted by Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704) (TSE: 4704), CLOUDSEC Hong Kong 2017 gathered renowned experts and industry thought leaders from across the globe to meet more than 400 local IT professionals to share their insights to the local business community.

"Enterprises and organizations are facing next tier, multifaceted threats that are both familiar and uncharted. As the cloud and the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem become more interconnected, it is essential for organizations to reevaluate and redefine their understanding of threats, risks, and solutions in an everchanging landscape," said Bob Hung, General Manager of Hong Kong & Taiwan, Trend Micro. "Over the years, CLOUDSEC has grown to become a credible and innovative platform where the top-tier global experts shared their compelling insights and deliberations to help our audients to raise the bar of excellence."

During the event Mr Roeland van Zeijst, Digital Crime Officer for Strategy & Outreach, INTERPOL Cybercrime Directorate, shared the multi-stakeholder approach adopted by INTERPOL in fighting against cybercrime. Mr Ryan Flores, Senior Manager, Future Threat Research, Trend Micro, also offered insights on challenges faced by organizations in information security and risk management.

All presentation will be available online from August 10, please visit www.cloudsec.com/hk for details.

About CLOUDSEC

Founded in 2011, CLOUDSEC has established itself as a global community for cyber security experts and professionals. The CLOUDSEC tagline "Have a Safe Journey" aims to inspire technology professionals and users to embark on a continuous learning journey to explore and learn about industry trends, best practices, and new technologies to secure the digital infrastructures, and manage the technological risks of their organisations in safely supporting their corporate goals. For more information, please visit www.cloudsec.com/hk

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cyber security solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud environments, networks, and endpoints. With over 5,000 employees in over 50 countries and the world's most advanced global threat intelligence, Trend Micro enables organizations to secure their journey to the cloud. For more information, visit www.trendmicro.com.hk.

