

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK service sector expanded again in July but the rate of expansion remained relatively subdued, survey results from IHS Markit showed Thursday.



The IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply Purchasing Managers' Index picked up to 53.8 in July from 53.4 in June. The score was forecast to rise moderately to 53.6.



The index remained above the 50.0 no change value for the twelfth consecutive month.



'The three PMI surveys are broadly consistent with economic growth of just over 0.3 percent, putting the country on course for another steady but sluggish expansion in the third quarter,' Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said.



New business growth was one of the weakest seen since last autumn. Meanwhile, staff recruitment continued to gain traction, reaching its strongest pace since the start of 2016.



Input cost inflation remained strong in July, driven by rising food prices, energy bills and salary payments. Higher operating expenses led to the fastest increase in average prices charged by service sector firms for three months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX