Bromine Market Worth 3.96 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, August 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Bromine Market by Derivative (Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide), Application (Flame Retardants, Water Treatment, HBr Flow Batteries, Mercury Emission Control, PTA Synthesis), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", the global market was USD 2.47 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.96 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.4% between 2017 and 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse101 Market Data Tables and48 Figures spread through172 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Bromine Market"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/bromine-market-42782196.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

By volume, it is projected to reach 716.18 kilotons by 2022. This growth is attributed to the growing use of bromine in mercury mitigation and increasing demand for flame retardants due to increasing stringent fire safety standards. Extensive consumption of bromine in diverse applications such as plasma etching, drilling for oil & gas, and water treatment, among others is also an important factor driving the bromine market.

Organobromine: The largest segment of the bromine market by derivative

Organobromine was the largest segment of the global bromine market, by derivative in 2016, followed by clear brine fluids. The demand for organobromine is driven due to its effective and substantial usage as a flame retardant and biocide in major industries, such as electronics, agriculture, automotive, and oil & gas, which is expected to drive its demand globally.

Download PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=42782196

Flame Retardants: The largest application of the bromine market

Flame retardants were the largest segment of the global bromine market, by application in 2016. This large share is attributed to the growing consumption of flame retardants due to stringent fire safety regulations, from the electronics and automotive industries, and the expanding ship-building industries. Additionally, growing infrastructural developments are expected to leads the demands for high quality insulation which is further expected to lead to an increase in the consumption of flame retardants across the globe.

Asia Pacific: The largest bromine market, by region

The Asia Pacific region was the largest Bromine Market, in terms of value and volume, in 2016. The large market size of the Asia Pacific region is due to manufacturing facilities being shifted by large players from mature markets such as Europe and North America to the Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Large players prefer investing in these regions due to the provision of a wide range of market penetration opportunities due to the presence of large sources of raw materials such as Dead Sea bordering Israel and Jordon and underground brines in China. Abundant availability of labor and consumers is also attracting market players to establish their production facilities in the region.

Make an Inquiry @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=42782196

Bromine manufacturers, such as Israel Chemicals Limited (Israel), Albemarle Corporation (US), Chemtura Corporation (US), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Tata Chemicals Ltd (India), Gulf Resources Inc. (China), TETRA Technologies, Inc. (US), Hindustan Salts Limited (India), Honeywell International Inc. (US) and Perekop bromine (Republic of Crimea) are covered in the report.

Browse Related Reports

Flame Retardant Market by Type (ATH, Antimony Oxide, Brominated, Chlorinated, Phosphorous), Application (Epoxy, Polyolefins), and End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Electronics & Appliances, Wire & Cables, Automotive) - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/flame-retardant-chemicals-market-686.html

Battery Energy Storage System Market by Battery Type (Lithium-Ion, Advanced Lead Acid, Flow Batteries" & Sodium Sulfur), Connection Type (On-Grid and Off-Grid), Ownership, Revenue Source, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/battery-energy-storage-system-market-112809494.html

Subscribe Reports from Chemicals & Materials Domain: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets