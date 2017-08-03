

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks extended losses from the previous session on Thursday as investors digested a spate of earnings reports and looked ahead to the BoE rate decision, minutes from the meeting and the quarterly inflation report for clues on the global interest rate outlook.



The benchmark DAX was down 59 points or 0.48 percent at 12,122 in late opening deals after losing 0.6 percent the previous day.



Siemens shares fell nearly 3 percent. The industrial group said it plans to float its healthcare unit in the first half of 2018.



Sportswear giant Adidas slid half a percent despite posting another strong quarter, driven by strong sales in Greater China.



Telecom giant Deutsche Telekom rose over 1 percent after its Q2 profit topped forecasts.



Merck KgaA gained 1 percent as the drug major reported higher net profit in its second quarter with increased sales.



BMW rose 0.7 percent. After reporting a better-than-expected 9.2 percent increase in quarterly profit before tax, the automaker said it expects a 'solid' full-year performance.



Hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum edged up marginally after backing its FY17 outlook.



In economic releases, Eurozone private sector grew at the slowest pace in six months in July, final survey results from IHS Markit showed. The final composite output index fell to 55.7 from 56.3 in June. The score was also below the flash estimate of 55.8.



Germany's final composite PMI fell more-than-estimated to a 10-month low of 54.7 from 56.4 in June. The initial estimate was 55.1.



