

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone retail sales grew unexpectedly in June, data from Eurostat showed Thursday.



Retail sales climbed 0.5 percent in June from May, when turnover grew 0.4 percent. Sales were forecast to remain flat in June.



This was the second consecutive increase in sales after staying flat in April. Food,drinks and tobacco sales advanced 0.7 percent and non-food products sales gained 0.3 percent.



Year-on-year, retail sales grew 3.1 percent in June, faster than the 2.4 percent increase seen in May and the forecast of 2.5 percent.



In the EU28, retail sales rose 0.4 percent in June from May and advanced 3.1 percent from the previous year.



Among member states, the highest increases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Slovenia, Croatia and Slovakia. Meanwhile, a decrease was observed in Luxembourg.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX