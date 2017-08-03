EXCHANGE NOTICE 3.8.2017 EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES



EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES LISTING ON 4.8.2017



6 Exchange Traded Notes issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) will be listed as of 4.8.2017. Please find ETN identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 3.8.2017 EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES



ETN:IÄ PÖRSSILISTALLE 4.8.2017



6 ETN:ää otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 4.8.2017. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Nordea Bank AB (publ) Perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=640272