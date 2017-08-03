

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's services sector activity expanded at the fastest pace in ten years in July, driven by a surge in the level of new work, survey data from IHS Markit showed Thursday.



The Purchasing Managers' Index for the services sector climbed to 56.3 in July from 53.6 in June.



Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



New orders grew at the steepest pace since mid-2006 amid improving market conditions, new client acquisitions and demand from other European countries.



Consequently, firms raised their workforce numbers further in July. The rate of job creation picked up slightly from June, though it remained shy of March's recent peak.



On the price front, price pressures meanwhile remained subdued, with output charges among services firms falling slightly as they faced a further slowdown in the rate of input cost inflation.



