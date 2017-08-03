sprite-preloader
03.08.2017
Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Portfolio Update

London, August 3

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

03 August 2017

Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Asian Values PLC announces that, as at 31 July 2017, its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:-

Name of Security % of gross assets
Mapletree Comm Trust0.465%
Bts Rl Mass Trnsit Growth0.686%
Total 1.151%

Contact for queries:

Name: Natalia de Sousa, FIL Investments International
Telephone: 01737 836869


