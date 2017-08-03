

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound climbed against its major counterparts in early European deals on Thursday, as the UK service sector continued to expand in July, suggesting steady and modest growth prospectus in business activity in coming months.



Survey results from IHS Markit showed that U.K. services PMI picked up to 53.8 in July from 53.4 in June. The score was forecast to rise moderately to 53.6.



The index remained above the 50.0 no change value for the twelfth consecutive month.



The Bank of England announces its interest rate decision, minutes and quarterly Inflation Report, with economists expecting the rate to remain unchanged at 0.25 percent.



Investors await more clarity on the bank's rate hike plans after some conflicting signals sent by BoE governor Mark Carney and other MPC members.



The pound showed mixed performance in the Asian session. While the pound rose against the yen and the euro, it held steady against the greenback and the franc.



The pound hit more than a 2-week high of 146.77 against the Japanese yen, from a low of 146.09 hit at 9:45 pm ET. The next possible resistance for the pound-yen pair is seen around the 148.00 region.



The latest survey from Nikkei showed Japan's services sector continued to expand in July, albeit at a slower rate, with a PMI score of 52.0.



That's down from 53.3 in June, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The pound advanced to a 2-day high of 0.8923 versus the euro, compared to 0.8965 hit late New York Wednesday. If the pound extends rise, 0.88 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.



The pound reversed from its early low of 1.2801 against the franc, rising to 1.2847. The pound is poised to locate resistance around the 1.31 area.



The pound strengthened to 1.3267 against the greenback, a level unseen since September 2016. Continuation of the pound's uptrend may see it challenging resistance around the 1.34 mark.



Looking ahead, U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended July 29, Markit's U.S. PMI report for July, U.S. factory orders and durable goods orders for June are slated for release in the New York session.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX