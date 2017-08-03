As from August 8, 2017, subscription rights issued by WeSC AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until August 21, 2017.



Instrument: Subscription rights -------------------------------------- Short name: WESC TR -------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 -------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010219790 -------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 142242 -------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 -------------------------------------- Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 -------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE --------------------------------------



As from August 8, 2017, paid subscription shares issued by WeSC AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------ Short name: WESC BTA 1 ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0010219808 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 142243 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8 5030 1550.