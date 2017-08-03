NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/03/17 -- Dewmar International BMC, Inc. (OTC PINK: DEWM) announced today that as a result of a major marketing and sales promotion at The Shops at Essence in conjunction with Walmart Supplier Diversity Program at the 2017 Essence Music Festival, it SOLD OUT of all of its Kush Cakes premium relaxation brownies in the month of July in all of its online fulfillment centers.

Dewmar International CEO, Dr. Marco Moran stated, "As a result of our team passing out thousands of Kush Cakes promotional fliers with a coupon code for $10.00 off per box to many of the up to 400,000 attendees at the Essence Festival the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center at the beginning of July, we sold out of all of our product made available for e-commerce in less than 30 days. The promotion is set to last until September 1st so we immediately replenished both of our fulfillment centers so that we can continue with the significant increase of sales through our continued success of working with Walmart to promote both Lean Slow Motion Potion and Kush Cakes."

Currently, Dewmar sells Kush Cakes and Lean Slow Motion Potion via Virtual Exchange, Inc. of Raleigh, NC on Walmart.com and Amazon.com e-commerce sites. Additionally, the Company utilizes Epic Fulfillment Center in Broomfield, CO for the shipment of Kush Cakes sold on Amazon and www.MyKushCakes.com as well as fulfillment of other hemp-infused products as part of its U.S. Hemp Corporation's hemp incubator program.

Dewmar remains grateful to be a member of Walmart's exclusive supplier diversity program that allows veteran-owned and minority-owned companies to participate in special events to help increase sales. The Company is scheduled to have a planning call with its new Walmart Snack and Beverage Buyer during the first week of September to discuss future growth opportunities.

About Dewmar International BMC, Inc.

Dewmar International BMC, Inc. is a certified service-disabled veteran-owned business concern, new product development, manufacturing and brand management company. Established in 2003, Dewmar's primary business strategy has been in creating high profit margins with functional foods and beverages, such as Lean Slow Motion Potion; the longest placement period of all relaxation beverages in Walmart's history and Kush Cakes; the top selling relaxation brownie in the U.S. market. The company has offices in Clinton, MS; Houston, TX: Denver, CO and New Orleans, LA.

The Company host an investor's conference call at 5:30 PM EDT on today, August 3, 2017 to discuss the company's business prospects, promising future, financial results and recent corporate activities. The call can be accessed live by domestic callers by dialing the toll-free number of (888) 802-2239. International callers can access the call by dialing (719) 325-4916. The Conference ID is 6753125.

