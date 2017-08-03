BOISE, ID--(Marketwired - August 03, 2017) - US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOL) ("the Company") today announced that management is scheduled to present at the Canaccord Genuity 37 th Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 9 th at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts.

US Ecology's presentation is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Individuals interested in listening to the live presentation can participate via webcast at http://investors.usecology.com/events-and-presentations.aspx. A replay will also be available. Copies of the presentations will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website as well.

About US Ecology, Inc.

US Ecology, Inc. is a leading North American provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The Company addresses the complex waste management needs of its customers, offering treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, as well as a wide range of complementary field and industrial services. US Ecology's focus on safety, environmental compliance, and best-in-class customer service enables us to effectively meet the needs of our customers and to build long-lasting relationships. Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico, the Company has been protecting the environment since 1952. For more information, visit www.usecology.com.

