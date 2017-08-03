Landmark agreement between the luxury group home to some of the world's most desired luxury brands and Alibaba's e-commerce marketplaces

French luxury group Kering, and Alibaba Group and its affiliate Ant Financial Services have come to a groundbreaking agreement to cooperate in their efforts to protect intellectual property and take joint enforcement actions online and offline against infringers in order to provide the best consumer experience and a trusted environment.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170803005434/en/

The new partnership represents a milestone in both parties' investment and efforts to protect brands' intellectual property rights. The companies have established a joint task force with the purpose of collaborating fully, exchanging useful information, and working closely with law enforcement bodies to take appropriate action against infringers of Kering's brands identified with Alibaba's advanced technology capabilities.

Kering and its brands will continue to vigorously enforce their intellectual property rights against individuals and third parties responsible for the production, distribution and sale of unauthorized materials in China and throughout the world.

This agreement reflects the parties' firm belief that taking proactive measures and using advanced technology will help law enforcement bodies and other relevant authorities address the challenges of intellectual property infringement.

As part of the agreement, Kering has agreed to dismiss the lawsuit filed against Alibaba and Alipay, an Ant Financial subsidiary, in the US district court in New York.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering develops an ensemble of luxury houses in fashion, leather goods, jewellery and watches: Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, McQ, Stella McCartney, Tomas Maier, Boucheron, Dodo, Girard-Perregaux, Pomellato, Qeelin and Ulysse Nardin. Kering is also developing the Sport & Lifestyle brands Puma, Volcom and Cobra. By 'empowering imagination', Kering encourages its brands to reach their potential, in the most sustainable manner.

The Group generated revenue of €12.385 billion in 2016 and had more than 40,000 employees at year end. The Kering share is listed on Euronext Paris (FR 0000121485, KER.PA, KER.FP).

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group's mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The company aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce. It envisions that its customers will meet, work and live at Alibaba, and that it will be a company that lasts at least 102 years.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170803005434/en/

Contacts:

Kering

Press

Paul Michon, +33 (0)1 45 64 63 48

paul.michon@kering.com

Astrid Wernert, +33 (0)1 45 64 61 57

astrid.wernert@kering.com

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet, +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49

claire.roblet@kering.com

or

Alibaba

Brion Tingler, +1 917-528-1992

brion.tingler@alibaba-inc.com

Bob Christie, +1 917-860-9410

bob.christie@alibaba-inc.com