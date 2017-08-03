3D Scanner Market Growing at a CAGR of 7.8% During 2017 to 2023, Says a New Research Report at ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, August 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

3D scanner market is expected to grow from $3.76 billion to $5.90 billion, at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2017 and 2023 while Research Report covers top 25 Companies with their Competitive Strategies, Top Segments, Market Trends, Share, and Regional Outlook in near future with overall industry analysis.

"Increasing demand for quality control and inspection to drive the growth of the 3D scanner market"

The 3D scanner market is expected to grow from USD 3.76 billion in 2017 to USD 5.90 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2017 and 2023. The key factors driving the growth of the 3D scanner market include the increasing awareness about advanced medical treatment, rising need to capture large volumes of 3D data for modelling and analysis, and growing demand for quality control and inspection application. However, the availability of low-cost alternatives to 3D scanning is restraining the growth of the 3D scanner market.

The key players operating in the 3D scanner market include Hexagon AB (Sweden), FARO Technologies, Inc. (US), Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium), Trimble Inc. (US), and Topcon Corporation (Japan), 3D Systems Corporation (US), 3D Digital Corporation (US), Perceptron Inc.(US), Kreon Technology (France), Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmBH (Germany), Shapegrabber (Canada), Fuel 3D (UK), Arctec 3D (Luxemburg), Capture 3D (California), Creaform, Inc. (Canada), Basis Software Inc. (US), Maptek Pty Ltd. (US), True Point Laser Scanning LLC (US), Next Engine (California), Shinning 3D (China), RangeVision (Russia), Exact Metrology (US), Trimet (US), 3D Scanco (US), and Paracosm, Inc. (US).

This report segments the 3D scanner market on the basis of offering, type, range, product, application, industry, and geography. On the basis of offering, the market has been divided into hardware & software and aftermarket services. The larger market size of the hardware and software offerings can be attributed to the rising adoption of new software upgrades for 3D scanners. This is also expected to drive the growth of the market for aftermarket services.

"Rising inspection applications in automotive and aerospace & defence industries to drive the growth of the3D scanner market for quality control"

Quality control & inspection applications accounted for the largest share of the 3D scanner market in 2016. Automotive and aerospace & defence are the major industries wherein 3D metrology is used for quality control & inspection applications. 3D scanners are increasingly being used in the automotive industry to ensure accuracy and precision in all the areas of a vehicle plant and to inspect the automotive components, power train components, and full body of vehicles.

"Automotive industry holds the largest share of the 3D scanner market"

The automotive industry accounted for the largest share of the 3D scanner market in 2016.The optical 3D scanning technology is widely used in the automotive industry for quality control and inspection applications to ensure that the components manufactured are within specified tolerance levels. Optical 3D scanners are fast and flexible and have proven to meet strict automotive production requirements. For instance, in body-in-white (BIW) assembly, 3D scanners precisely measure and monitor the locations of slots, studs, holes, and other features to ensure conformity to strict automotive tolerance.

"3D scanner market in APAC to grow at a high rate between 2017 and 2023"

Asia Pacific (APAC) holds huge growth opportunities for the 3D scanner market; the market in this region is expected to grow at a high rate between 2017 and 2023. This region comprises developing economies, such as China and India, which holds huge potential for 3D scanning applications. Some of the major factors driving the growth of the 3D scanner market in APAC include the rising number of engineering and infrastructure projects, increasing preference for custom implants (in medical applications) to ensure better and faster recovery, and growing number of dental restoration surgeries in this region.

The breakup of the profile of primary participants has been given below: By Companies: Tier 1 - 33 %, Tier 2 - 45%, and Tier 3 - 22%,By Designation: C-level Executives - 33%, Directors- 25%, and Others - 42%, By Region: North America - 35%, Europe - 29%, Asia Pacific- 24%, and RoW - 12%

Research Coverage: The 3D scanner market has been segmented on the basis of offering, type, range, product, application industry, and geography. The market, on the basis of offering, has been further segmented into hardware &software and aftermarket services. The market, on the basis on type, includes laser 3D scanners and structured light 3D scanners.

On the basis of range it is segmented into short, medium and long range. On the basis of product, the 3D scanner market has been segmented into tripod mounted, fixed CMM based, portable CMM based, and desktop. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into reverse engineering, quality control & inspection, virtual simulation, and others.

The 3D scanner market, on the basis of industry, has been divided into automotive, healthcare, aerospace & defence, architecture & construction, energy & power, tunnel & mining, artefacts & heritage preservation, and others. On the basis of geography, the market has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

