Original-Research: Rock Tech Lithium Inc - von GBC AG Einstufung von GBC AG zu Rock Tech Lithium Inc Unternehmen: Rock Tech Lithium Inc ISIN: CA77273P2017 Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Initial Coverage) Empfehlung: Buy Kursziel: 1.47 EUR Letzte Ratingänderung: - Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker The current environment for Rock Tech is very promising. Decreasing lithium-ion battery prices, higher ranges, stricter environmental laws, increasing quotas for the sale of electric vehicles and government subsidies are increasing the demand for electric vehicles, and thereby also lithium, as large quantities of this metal are used in electric vehicle components. The market for electric vehicles is a relatively young market and has recently shown dynamic growth. We expect that the electric vehicle market will continue its strong growth in the future and secure a significant market share in the overall automobile market in the long term. Against this background, we expect very strong lithium demand from the automobile market in the long term. However, the demand for lithium is not only influenced by the automobile market. Other new markets, such as the e-bikes market and the fixed energy storage market require larger quantities of lithium for batteries. These markets are also proven growth markets that have performed extremely strong in recent years. We also expect continued significant growth for these markets in the long term, which should, in parallel, also reflect in strong demand for lithium. These new markets will therefore, in our view, provide added impetus for lithium demand. The increasing demand for lithium is also reflected in the market price for lithium carbonate (the most used type of lithium). The price has exploded between 2014 and today increasing by almost 200% to around USD 14,000/ tonne. Due to the continuing increase in demand for lithium from various sectors and a continuing limited supply of lithium, we expect the lithium price to remain at a very high level over the long term. Given this excellent environment, Rock Tech has made the necessary preparations to benefit from this strong trend. The lithium deposits at Georgia Lake, purchased in 2009, have been further developed. The historical resource estimates were converted to NI-43-101-compliant resource estimates and confirmed. In addition, intensive exploration work started at the end of 2016 in order to significantly expand the current resource base. Also, additional commodities asset purchases are planned in order to further extend the current resource base. Rock Tech's core business is to further develop promising commodity assets (in particular in lithium) that are still at an early stage, acquire them and promote them further. The primary aim is not to mine commodities itself, although it can be an option in individual cases, in order to achieve the best shareholder return. Based on the current 9.5 million tonnes in NI-compliant lithium resources and the excellent framework conditions (e-mobility megatrend, strong lithium price increase), according to our DCF model, we regard the current fair value of Rock Tech Lithium Inc. to be CAD 2.15 or EUR 1.47. Based on the current share price (1.10 CAD/0.77 EUR), this results in a high price potential and therefore BUY rating. We believe even that Rock Tech has good opportunities for expanding its NI-compliant resource base within the next 12 months and this could further enhance the value of the company. Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden: http://www.more-ir.de/d/15473.pdf Kontakt für Rückfragen Jörg Grunwald Vorstand GBC AG Halderstraße 27 86150 Augsburg 0821 / 241133 0 research@gbc-ag.de ++++++++++++++++ Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach §34b Abs. 1 WpHG und FinAnV Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm +++++++++++++++

