CPT: Britain's Bus Services Still Delivering for Passengers

The Confederation of Passenger Transport UK (CPT) has responded robustly to criticisms of the bus industry by the Labour Party, pointing out that bus services continue to achieve record levels of customer satisfaction with an approval rating of 87% as measured by the independent customer watchdog Transport Focus.

Chief Executive Simon Posner said: "These are particularly difficult times for bus companies but where operators and local authorities are working together in partnership, passenger numbers have remained positive.

The biggest problem that bus operators and their passengers face is increasing road congestion. This is currently being felt most acutely in the regulated London market where passenger journeys are falling.

Bus companies work hard to keep fares competitive whilst at the same time investing at record levels in new, accessible and environmentally friendly fleets.

It is true that there have been swingeing cuts to Council run services and, very often, private bus companies have stepped in to plug the gaps. Whilst this has had an effect on the bottom line, operators feel that it is in the passengers' long term interest to try to maintain a full network of services."

