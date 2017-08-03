ETTEPLAN OYJ, Investor News, August 3, 2017, at 1.00 p.m.



Etteplan's January-June 2017 Half Year Financial Report to be published on August 10, 2017



Etteplan Oyj will publish its January-June 2017 Half Year Financial Report on Thursday August 10, 2017 at approximately 2:00 p.m. Finnish time (EEST). The release and related presentation material will be available in Finnish and in English on the Company's website at www.etteplan.com/Investors after the publishing.



Conference call and live webcast



Etteplan's President and CEO Juha Näkki will present Company's results for January-June 2017 in a conference call and a live webcast for analysts and investors, held in English language, on August 10, 2017 starting at 3.30 p.m. Finnish time (EEST).



To participate in the conference call please dial 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the conference to +358 (0)9 7479 0360 and tell operator the event password 997906. Questions can be asked in English after President and CEO's presentation only through conference call connection.



Juha Näkki's presentation can be followed as a live webcast on http://platform.goodmood.fi/goodmood/etteplan/live. The webcast starts at 3.30 p.m. Finnish time (EEST). A recording of the webcast will be later available at www.etteplan.com/Investors.



Vantaa, August 3, 2017



Etteplan Oyj



For more information, please contact: Outi Torniainen, SVP, Communications and Marketing, tel, +358 40 512 1375



Etteplan provides industrial equipment and plant engineering, embedded systems, IoT (Internet of Things), and technical documentation solutions to the world's leading companies in the manufacturing industry. Our services are geared to improve the competitiveness of our customers' products and engineering processes throughout the product life cycle. The results of Etteplan's innovative engineering can be seen in numerous industrial solutions and everyday products.



In 2016, Etteplan had a turnover of EUR 183.9 million. The company currently has approximately 2,800 professionals in Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland and China. Etteplan's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd under the ETTE ticker. www.etteplan.com



DISTRIBUTION: Nasdaq Helsinki Major media www.etteplan.com