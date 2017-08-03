The $2.5 million initiative will be financed by the World Bank and will enable the installation of around 1 MW of rooftop PV systems.

The World Bank is partnering with the Gaza Electricity Distribution Company and the Palestinian Authority to launch a $2.5 million pilot program for the development of grid-connected rooftop PV solutions in Gaza, Palestine.

According to the United Nations Climate Action Programme, 1,000 PV systems with a power of 1 kW each will be installed in critical areas under the program. The World Bank stressed that the pilot program is designed to be rapidly scalable, aiming to trigger private investment for further growth.

"The initiative will help ensure lifesaving health treatments, ...

