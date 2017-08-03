BIIB Stock: This Trigger Will Set the Wheels in MotionI am watching Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) stock like a hawk, because I'm inclined to believe that this biotech stock is on the verge of breaking out to the upside. This breakout would set the wheels in motion to send BIIB stock on a bullish ride toward higher prices.This bullish view on Biogen stock is being reinforced by a number of indications, and the fact that the once-lagging biotechnology sector is now beginning to perform only adds credence to my belief that a bullish outcome is on the horizon.A number of my publications have focused on .

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...