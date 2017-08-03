

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares reversed early losses to turn flat on Thursday after data showed Eurozone retail sales increased much more than forecast in June.



Investors looked ahead to the BoE rate decision, minutes from the meeting and the quarterly inflation report later in the day for clues on the global interest rate outlook.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 8 points or 0.15 percent at 5,115 in late opening deals after closing 0.4 percent lower on Wednesday.



Credit Agricole was little changed despite the bank reporting an unexpected rise in second-quarter net profit on lower revenue.



Axa shares dropped 0.6 percent as the insurer reported muted growth in first half earnings.



In economic releases, Eurozone private sector grew at the slowest pace in six months in July, final survey results from IHS Markit showed.



The final composite output index fell to 55.7 from 56.3 in June. The score was also below the flash estimate of 55.8.



France's final composite PMI slid to 55.6 from 56.6 a month ago. The reading was below the flash 55.7.



Another report from Eurostat showed that Eurozone retail sales grew unexpectedly in June. Retail sales climbed 0.5 percent from May, marking the second consecutive increase in sales after staying flat in April.



