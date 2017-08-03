sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

03.08.2017 | 12:09
PR Newswire

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, August 3

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 July 2017

its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets

Sberbank9.61
Lukoil7.23
OTP Bank3.98
Garanti Bank3.88
Magnit3.86
Alrosa3.77
PZU3.59
Novatek 3.35
Mail.ru3.07
Tatneft Pao2.97

The geographic breakdown at close of business 30 June 2017 was as follows:

Russia59.70
Poland14.41
Turkey12.98
Hungary5.05
Romania4.79
Czech rep3.41
Greece3.54
Other European2.03
Cash & Equivalents-5.91

© 2017 PR Newswire