Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 July 2017

its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets

Sberbank 9.61 Lukoil 7.23 OTP Bank 3.98 Garanti Bank 3.88 Magnit 3.86 Alrosa 3.77 PZU 3.59 Novatek 3.35 Mail.ru 3.07 Tatneft Pao 2.97

The geographic breakdown at close of business 30 June 2017 was as follows: