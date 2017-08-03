Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, August 3
Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 July 2017
its ten largest investments were as follows:
% of Total Assets
|Sberbank
|9.61
|Lukoil
|7.23
|OTP Bank
|3.98
|Garanti Bank
|3.88
|Magnit
|3.86
|Alrosa
|3.77
|PZU
|3.59
|Novatek
|3.35
|Mail.ru
|3.07
|Tatneft Pao
|2.97
The geographic breakdown at close of business 30 June 2017 was as follows:
|Russia
|59.70
|Poland
|14.41
|Turkey
|12.98
|Hungary
|5.05
|Romania
|4.79
|Czech rep
|3.41
|Greece
|3.54
|Other European
|2.03
|Cash & Equivalents
|-5.91