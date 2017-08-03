Premier Energy and Water Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 July 2017 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Beijing Enterprises Holdings 5.5% SSE PLC 5.3% OPG Power Ventures 5.3% Cia de Saneamento do Para 5.0% China Everbright Intl. 4.9% First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 4.8% Huaneng Renewables 4.3% Avangrid 4.0% Pennon Group 3.8% Transelectrica 2.8% Saeta Yield 2.7% Qatar Electricity & Water Co. 2.5% Transgaz 2.5% Cia Paranaense Energia ADR 2.4% Edison International 2.4% Keppel Infrastructure Trust 2.3% Engie 2.3% Nextera Energy 2.3% Iberdrola 2.3% Mytrah Energy 2.1%

At close of business on 31 July 2017 the total net assets of Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC amounted to £58.1 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Electricity 30.2% Multi Utilities 23.8% Renewable Energy 13.5% Water & Waste 15.6% Gas 12.4% Toll roads 1.0% Cash/Net Current Assets 3.5% 100.0%