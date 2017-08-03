sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
03.08.2017 | 12:13
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Premier Energy and Water Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, August 3

Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 July 2017 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Beijing Enterprises Holdings5.5%
SSE PLC5.3%
OPG Power Ventures5.3%
Cia de Saneamento do Para5.0%
China Everbright Intl.4.9%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund4.8%
Huaneng Renewables4.3%
Avangrid4.0%
Pennon Group3.8%
Transelectrica2.8%
Saeta Yield2.7%
Qatar Electricity & Water Co.2.5%
Transgaz2.5%
Cia Paranaense Energia ADR2.4%
Edison International2.4%
Keppel Infrastructure Trust2.3%
Engie2.3%
Nextera Energy2.3%
Iberdrola2.3%
Mytrah Energy2.1%

At close of business on 31 July 2017 the total net assets of Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC amounted to £58.1 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Electricity30.2%
Multi Utilities23.8%
Renewable Energy13.5%
Water & Waste15.6%
Gas12.4%
Toll roads1.0%
Cash/Net Current Assets3.5%
100.0%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
North America22.0%
China17.7%
Latin America11.0%
United Kingdom9.6%
Global7.9%
India7.3%
Europe (excluding UK)8.5%
Eastern Europe5.3%
Asia (excluding China)4.6%
Middle East2.6%
Cash/Net Current Assets3.5%
100.0%

© 2017 PR Newswire