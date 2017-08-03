Premier Energy and Water Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, August 3
Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 July 2017 its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|Beijing Enterprises Holdings
|5.5%
|SSE PLC
|5.3%
|OPG Power Ventures
|5.3%
|Cia de Saneamento do Para
|5.0%
|China Everbright Intl.
|4.9%
|First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
|4.8%
|Huaneng Renewables
|4.3%
|Avangrid
|4.0%
|Pennon Group
|3.8%
|Transelectrica
|2.8%
|Saeta Yield
|2.7%
|Qatar Electricity & Water Co.
|2.5%
|Transgaz
|2.5%
|Cia Paranaense Energia ADR
|2.4%
|Edison International
|2.4%
|Keppel Infrastructure Trust
|2.3%
|Engie
|2.3%
|Nextera Energy
|2.3%
|Iberdrola
|2.3%
|Mytrah Energy
|2.1%
At close of business on 31 July 2017 the total net assets of Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC amounted to £58.1 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Electricity
|30.2%
|Multi Utilities
|23.8%
|Renewable Energy
|13.5%
|Water & Waste
|15.6%
|Gas
|12.4%
|Toll roads
|1.0%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|3.5%
|100.0%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|North America
|22.0%
|China
|17.7%
|Latin America
|11.0%
|United Kingdom
|9.6%
|Global
|7.9%
|India
|7.3%
|Europe (excluding UK)
|8.5%
|Eastern Europe
|5.3%
|Asia (excluding China)
|4.6%
|Middle East
|2.6%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|3.5%
|100.0%