

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Aetna Inc (AET) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $1.15 billion, or $3.42 per share. This was up from $0.78 billion, or $2.21 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.35 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.8% to $15.50 billion. This was down from $15.95 billion last year.



Aetna Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.15 Bln. vs. $0.78 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 47.4% -EPS (Q2): $3.42 vs. $2.21 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 54.8% -Analysts Estimate: $2.35 -Revenue (Q2): $15.50 Bln vs. $15.95 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.8%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.45 to $9.55



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX