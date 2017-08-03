Chubb UK and Ireland appoints Chris Savvas Head of PI

LONDON, Aug. 3,2017 /PRNewswire/ --Chubb UK and Ireland, has announced the appointment of Chris Savvas as Head of PI, as the company continues to develop its financial lines and professional indemnity capabilities.

In his new role, Chris will be primarily responsible for the management of Chubb UKI's PI portfolio and business. He will be based in London and report to Grant Cairns, Financial Lines Manager, UKI. Chris's appointment is a promotion from his previous role as Senior PI Underwriter and is effective immediately.

Chris has more than a decade of insurance industry expertise. He joined Chubb in December 2016 from QBE where he ran the MENA PI portfolio for three and a half years and was based in Dubai. Prior to that, he spent seven years at Travelers, where he began his career as a graduate trainee, in a variety of underwriting positions.

Grant Cairns, Financial Lines Manager, UKI said:

"It is a testament to the quality of our underwriting talent pool that we are, once again, able to promote from within the organisation. I very much look forward to continuing to work with Chris in his new capacity as he develops this important line of business."

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com/uk

