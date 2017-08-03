Trenes.com has had a Turnover of 11.7 Million Euros in 2016 Growing More Than 350%

BARCELONA, Spain, August 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Spanish startup has achieved this year 2016 a growth of more than 350% compared to last year. Since it started its business activity in 2014, the company has managed to increase its turnover by more than eleven million euros.

Trenes.com is a digital platform through which you can easily buy the train tickets that best suit the needs of the users. Its accessibility and ease of use have positioned the startup in the Spanish market in less than three years.

The figures show how this Spanish platform has managed to establish itself in the market for the sale of train tickets. In 2016, the company has reported an annual sales volume of 11.7 million euros, a figure that exceeds the volume of sales last year by 8 million euros.

The platform, which was born in September 2014, achieved a turnover of 550,000 euros and 7,000 new users in just four months after its release. The company itself says that an intuitive platform, a good product and great customer service are the keys to this significant increase in sales volume: "We think that our good results are due to the accessibility and user-friendliness of our platform, which is very intuitive. We have an own computer algorithm with which we provide the customer the cheapest train tickets within the range of rail operators and also an excellent customer service. All together makes the ticket acquisition process incredibly easy."

Trenes.com has grown significantly since its beginning, so it is not surprising that they set goals and ambitious targets every year, because they know they are able to outdo themselves. According to Pere Sallent, CEO of Trenes.com, "We have set a new growth objective for this year 2017: we want to exceed 20 million euros. This figure would lead to a significant increase in sales volume and acquisition of new customers and it would also consolidate our new status in the market. To this effect, within the company, we have prepared an ambitious expansion strategy."

About Trenes.com

The Company consolidates its position in the market with the intention of continuing to grow. In its first year, in 2014, Trenes.com sold 613,925€ in train tickets and in 2015 they already sold more than 3.2 million euros. With these figures, the company has managed to increase its sales by more than eleven million euros.

Trenes.com is a company specialized in the sale of train tickets. The program has the full offer of Renfe railway platform, which includes international routes and those of AVE. Moreover, it also offers short, long distance and regional tickets.