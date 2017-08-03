Enclosed please find MT Højgaard announcement of 3 August 2017 regarding that MT Højgaard is found responsible in offshore case. The Supreme Court in London has today issued its final ruling that MT Højgaard is liable for the costs of repairing the grouted connections at the Robin Rigg offshore windfarm. As a result of a provision made previously, the ruling will not affect the MT Højgaard groups's financial forecasts of revenue and EBIT before special items for 2017, but special items will be affected by the costs of the legal proceedings.



For 2017, in addition to our share of 54% in the MT Højgaard group's profit after tax and minority interests, the Højgaard Holding group still expects a small positive result before tax.



The projections concerning future financial performance are subject to uncertainties and risks that may result in a development that deviates substantially from what is expected.





Best regards, Højgaard Holding A/S Ditlev Fløistrup CEO



Contacts: Torben Biilmann, CEO, MT Højgaard, tel. +45 2270 9020 Ditlev Fløistrup, CEO, Højgaard Holding, tel. +45 4520 1500 Søren Bjerre-Nielsen, chairman of the board, Højgaard Holding, tel. +45 4520 1500



