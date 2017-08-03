

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - Dish Network Corp. (DISH) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit declined to $40 million, or $0.09 per share. This was lower than $424 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.1% to $3.64 billion. This was down from $3.68 billion last year.



Dish Network Corp. earnings at a glance:



