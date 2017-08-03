Hong Kong Government Awards UST Global (Singapore) Pte Ltd With the Standing Offer Agreement for Quality Professional Services

ALISO VIEJO, California and HONG KONG, August 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The 4-year Contract is for the supply of Information Technology Services to all its Departments

UST Global (Singapore) Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of UST Global Inc., today announced that the Hong Kong Government has awarded the company with the Standing Offer Agreement for Quality Professional Services for the supply of Information Technology Services to all of its 80+ bureaus and departments.

Through this award, UST Global (Singapore) Pte Ltd will be participating in the provision of the Category 1 Pre-implementation Services such as Departmental Information Technology Planning and Feasibility and Technical Study, and also Independent Programme/Project Management Services; and Category 2 Ongoing IT professional Services for System Maintenance and Support and Network Support for the Hong Kong Government departments between 31st July, 2017 to 30th July, 2021.

The contract was awarded by the Government Chief Information Officer, Mr. Allen Yeung, at the award ceremony held in Hong Kong on July 17th, 2017.

Commenting on this award, Gilroy Mathew, GM - APAC, UST Global Inc, said, "We are delighted to be awarded the contract by the Hong Kong Government to provide innovative and creative IT services. This award is a testimony to our continuous growth and investment into our Digital Transformation initiatives within the APAC region for both Public Sector and Global 1000 customers. We look forward to working with the Hong Kong Government as we embark on this journey for the next 4 years."

