Global Food Hydrocolloids Market Forecast to Reach US$ 7,634.0 Mn by 2025: Transparency Market Research

According to the latest market report published by Transparency Market Research titled 'Food Hydrocolloids Market': Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2017-2025', globally the revenue generated from food hydrocolloids has been estimated to be valued over US$ 5,762.8 Mn in 2017, which is projected to increase at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period (2017-2025).

Various factors, expansion of ready to eat and convenience food market, associated health benefits of food hydrocolloids are responsible for growth of food hydrocolloids market. Hydrocolloids are replacing and reducing other ingredients in the food products.

On the backdrop of adding functional properties in the food products, the consumption of food hydrocolloids is likely to remain significant over the next few years. Over the last decade, manufacturers of food hydrocolloids are focusing on expanding business horizons in order to enhance production capacity and meet increasing customer demand in various regions.

Food hydrocolloids could benefit patients suffering from constipation and irregular bowel movement and an increasing number of manufacturers are focusing on securing regulatory clearance for certain types of food hydrocolloids such as Gum Arabic inclusion as an ingredient in food products, especially in Europe. Developing countries of Asia and Latin America are becoming the key target markets for manufacturers. The growing benefits of hydrocolloids is prompting manufacturers to develop and offer hydrocolloids globally.

There are certain factors which might obstruct the growth of the global food hydrocolloids market such as usage of alternate or conventional materials by regional food processors. Mostly medium to large food manufacturing companies use food hydrocolloids as an ingredient in their food products. Consumers have limited awareness about hydrocolloids being used as ingredient in the food products. As the awareness increases among the target consumer base, the likelihood of hydrocolloid being absorbed in higher quantities will also increase.

By Source Type, the global food hydrocolloids market is segmented as plant source, microbial source, seaweed source, animal and synthetic source. Among all the segments, plant source segment is estimated to account for 37.4% of market Share, in the overall global food hydrocolloids market, in 2017.

By Function, the global food hydrocolloids market is segmented into thickener, stabilizer, emulsifier, gelling, coating and others. Among all the segments, thickener segment is expected to dominate the global food hydrocolloids market by the end of forecast period.

By Application Type, the global food hydrocolloids market is segmented into Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Poultry, Sauces & Dressings, Beverages, Dairy Products and Others. Among all the segments, bakery & confectionery is expected to account for high CAGR of 4.8% in the market over the forecast period. This is followed by Meat & Poultry which account for CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period.

Analysis by Region:

On the basis of region, the market in North America is anticipated to dominate the global food hydrocolloids market in 2017. North America is expected to gain significant market share in revenue terms by 2025 end. Moreover, Asia Pacific region is projected to exhibit 3.6% CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period. Furthermore, Latin America and MEA are expected to follow Europe in terms of CAGR of value over the forecast period.

Some of the major companies operating in the global food hydrocolloids market are DuPont De Nemours & Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Darling Ingredients, Kerry Group PLC, CP Kelco, Ashland Inc., Fuerst Day Lawson, Ingredion Incorporated, Koninklijke DSM N.V., and Rico Carrageenan.

