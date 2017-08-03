

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares recouped early losses to turn flat on Thursday as retailer Next Plc raised its full-year sales guidance and survey results from IHS Markit showed the U.K. service sector expanded again in July.



The headline index picked up to 53.8 from 53.4 in June. The score was forecast to rise moderately to 53.6.



Investors looked ahead to the BoE rate decision, minutes from the meeting and the quarterly inflation report later in the day for clues on the interest rate outlook.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 7 points or 0.1 percent at 7,418 in late opening deals after declining 0.2 percent in the previous session.



Retailer Next advanced almost 9 percent after posting sales growth in the second quarter and announcing a special quarterly dividend.



Gold producer Randgold Resources climbed 3.5 percent after solid first-half numbers.



Hilton Food Group rallied 2.8 percent. The company confirmed that it is at an early stage of discussions in relation to a potential acquisition.



Cobham shares soared 4.5 percent after the aerospace and defense electronics company returned to the black in the first half.



On the flip side, satellite operator Inmarsat tumbled 3.4 percent after its first-half sales growth slowed.



