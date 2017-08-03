DJ PJSC ROSTELECOM: Rostelecom announces its IFRS financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2017

PJSC ROSTELECOM / Half-yearly Results PJSC ROSTELECOM: Rostelecom announces its IFRS financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2017 03-Aug-2017 / 12:03 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. rostelecom announces its ifrs financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2017 SUCCESSFUL ON-GOING TRANSFORMATION RESULTS IN A STRONG 5% TOPLINE GROWTH Moscow, Russia - August 3, 2017 - Rostelecom PJSC (MOEX: RTKM, RTKMP; OTCQX: ROSYY), Russia's national telecommunications operator, today announces its consolidated financial results for the second quarter of 2017 and first half of 2017 prepared in accordance with IFRS[1]. KEY ACHIEVEMENTS - Record revenue growth of 5% year-on-year; - Steady growth across all business segments: b2c, b2b/g and b2o; - The digital segment's[2] contribution to total revenue reached 47%; - Material OIBDA margin growth to 32.7% in the second quarter of 2017, and an almost doubling of net profit (+77% year-on-year); - Consistently high growth rates in FTTx optic broadband clients (+13%) and in IPTV subscribers (+18%) - Rostelecom accounted for more than 80%[3] of new connections in the IPTV market, and for around 50%[4] of total broadband market connections; - Total fibre optic network coverage reached 32 .7 million households by the end of the second quarter of 2017. SECOND QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Revenue increased by 5% to RUB 75.2 billion compared to the second quarter of 2016; - OIBDA[5] increased by 8% year-on-year to RUB 24.6 billion; - OIBDA margin of 32.7% compared to 31.6% in the second quarter of 2016; - Net profit grew by 77% to RUB 2.8 billion compared to the second quarter of 2016; - CAPEX[6] decreased by 16% year-on-year to RUB 12.5 billion (16.6% of revenue) from RUB 14.8 billion (20.6% of revenue) in the second quarter of 2016; - Free Cash Flow[7] (FCF) improved by 71% to RUB -1.6 billion compared to the second quarter of 2016; - Net debt[8] increased by 4% since the beginning of the year and amounted to RUB 185.5 billion, resulting in a Net Debt/OIBDA ratio of 1.9x. Key figures for 2Q 2017, RUB mln RUB million 2Q 2017 2Q 2016 % change, y-o-y Revenue 75,166 71,794 5% OIBDA 24,599 22,692 8% OIBDA margin % 32.7% 31.6% Operating Income 11,304 8,271 37% Operating margin % 15.0% 11.5% Net Income 2,826 1,601 77% % of revenue 3.8% 2.2% Capital Expenditure 12,451 14,804 (17%) % of revenue 16.6% 20.6% Net debt 185,463 182,533 2% Net debt/ annualised OIBDA 1.9 1.9 FCF (1,650) (5,744) (71%) FIRST HALF YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ? Revenue increased by 1% to RUB 145.6 billion compared to the first half of 2016; ? OIBDA[9] decreased by 3% year-on-year to RUB 46.2 billion; ? OIBDA margin of 31.7% compared to 32.8% in the first half of 2016; ? Net profit increased by 30% to RUB 6.0 billion compared to the first half of 2016; ? CAPEX[10] decreased by 11% year-on-year to RUB 30.2 billion (20.7% of revenue) from RUB 33.8 billion (23.4% of revenue) in the first half of 2016; ? Free Cash Flow[11] (FCF) improved by 52% to RUB -3.9 billion compared to the first half of 2016; Key figures for 1HY 2017, RUB mln RUB million 1HY 2017 1HY 2016 % change, y-o-y Revenue 145,602 144,258 1% OIBDA 46,167 47,362 (3%) OIBDA margin % 31.7% 32.8% Operating Income 19,397 16,773 16% Operating margin % 13.3% 11.6% Net Income 5,976 4,603 30% % of revenue 4.1% 3.2% Capital Expenditure 30,165 33,768 (11%) % of revenue 20.7% 23.4% Net debt 185,463 182,533 2% Net debt/ annualised OIBDA 1.9 1.9 FCF (3,953) (8,171) (52%) Mikhail Oseevskiy, President of Rostelecom, commented: This strong set of results is a testament to Rostelecom's successful on-going transformation. All our business segments have grown starting from retail to operator business. As a result, our operating income before depreciation has returned to growth and we have managed to increase margins in the second quarter of 2017. We managed to almost double net income as well as significantly improve our free cash flow position. The key driver to our success this quarter is the growing capabilities of our digital business segment, which is underpinned by the most extensive network infrastructure in Russia. We continue to take the lead with a lion's share of pay-TV and broadband market subscribers, actively promote cloud services, data centre and cyber security services, thrive on the synergies from interaction with Tele2 in the joint use of communication channels and offer our network capacity to other telecom operators. In addition to the Company's operational success during the quarter, a number of additional developments took place during the second quarter, including the approval of the Company's 2016 dividend payment. We believe that the proposed level of RUB 5.39 per share maintains our high dividend yield and remains broadly in-line with our current dividend policy sticking to a key principle to allocate more than three quarters of the free cash flow for dividends, and not less than RUB 45 billion within a period of three years, without the need to increase the company's debt burden. On the whole we are delighted with the performance in the second half of 2017 and believe we have gained momentum for company's further development. We continue to work hard on the digital transformation and the development of our digital services. We have identified the key growth areas of our digital strategy, which correspond to the priorities of business development. Those are big data and artificial intelligence, biometric technologies, Internet of things and industrial Internet of things, 5G networks, robotics and biotechnology, radio engineering and electronic component base, information security. Our main goal is to create an information space based on the knowledge, advanced, safe and technologically independent services needed for the transition to a qualitatively new level of business development." Kai-Uwe Mehlhorn, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, added: "The impressive results of the second quarter of 2017 prove that we are delivering on our digital transformation plan. This strategy, along with Russia's economic stability and growth prospects, which are opening up thanks to the growing digitalization trends in the state and private sectors, enables us to confidently confirm our forecast for the year in general in terms of key financial indicators. We therefore maintain our full year forecast of delivering revenue growth of approximately 1%, and an increase in OIBDA within 1%. We also expect a CAPEX to Revenue ratio of 18.5% excluding the implementation of the Bridging the Digital Divide project." KEY OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS 1) The number of broadband subscribers grew by 5% to 12.6 million in 2Q 2017 compared to the corresponding period of last year; ? The B2C subscriber base grew by 5% to 11.8 million, whilst the number of subscribers connected by fibre optic increased by 12% year-on-year to 7.5 million (63% of the subscriber base). 2) The number of pay-TV subscribers grew by 6% year-on-year to 9.5 million households; ? The number of IPTV subscribers increased by 18% year-on-year to 4.6 million. 3) The number of MVNO subscribers reached 0.5 mln. 4) The number of local telephony subscribers decreased by 7% year-on-year to 19.9 million. Number of 2Q 2Q 2016 % change, 1Q 2017 % change, subscribers 2017 y-o-y y-o-y (million): Broadband 12.6 12.0 5% 12.5 1% Residential 11.8 11.3 5% 11.7 1% Corporate clients 0.8 0.7 4% 0.8 0,3% Pay TV 9.5 9.0 6% 9.4 1% Incl. IPTV 4.6 3.9 18% 4.4 3% MVNO subscribers 0.5 - - 0.2 107% Local telephony 19.9 21.4 (7%) 20.3 (2%) services KEY EVENTS RELATING TO 2Q 2017 AND AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD Business news ? Rostelecom continues to expand its range of services: - The subscribers of the "Gaming" tariff plan can now enjoy a Russian frigate "Admiral Makarov" in the popular naval game "World of Warships"; - The Videocomfort service was modernized in terms of functionality: the role system became optional, IP filtration and demo-regime options are now provided. The national WiFi service now allows multi selling with a refined personal page and a possibility to login via the state services web portal; - Rostelecom's website www.rt.ru [1] now provides a Shop Window and the possibility to book toll free 8-800 phone numbers; - Rostelecom launched the "Corporate TV" option for healthcare facilities and the pilot project "TV for Hotels"; - The package of the "Virtual storage" services and the "Virtual Data Processing Centre" introduced;

- A new web-site was launched for the managed telecommunication services: the navigation and user experience have improved considerably; - Rostelecom managed to connect approximately 230,000 subscribers through the promotion of "Unlimited Russia" and "Unlimited Kazakhstan" tariff options; the average call duration and ARPU have increased. ? Rostelecom's MVNO subscriber base has topped half a million users; ? The Anitvirus service sales grew 2.5 times in the reporting period; ? The "NPVR" service user base grew by 62% resulting in a more than two-fold growth in revenue from this service; ? The blended ARPU continues to grow steadily, having increased by more than 8% to RUB 487 in second quarter of 2017; ? Rostelecom successfully delivered the video surveillance of the Unified State Exam in 2017, which contributed RUB 1 billion of revenue, 20% higher than its contribution during the second quarter of 2016; ? Rostelecom increased the total fibre optic network coverage to 32.7 million households; ? Tele2 has completely switched to Rostelecom's communication channels, which provides both companies with more synergies in terms of operational expenses and revenues; ? During the second quarter, the Company accounted for more than 80%[12],[13] of new subscriptions in the IPTV market and over 50%[14] in the broadband market; ? Rostelecom signed a number of large contracts, including contracts with Gazpromneft, Roseestr (The Federal Service for State Registration, Cadastre and Cartography), Federal informatization centre of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation, Rosselkhozbank (Russian Agricultural Bank), SME Bank (JSC Russian Bank for Small and Medium Enterprises Support) and others; Other News ? Rostelecom's AGM approved a dividend payment following the results of 2016. The dividends were paid as follows: - RUB 5.39 per Class A preferred share; - RUB 5.39 per ordinary share ? Rostelecom has approved a new stock option programme for the mid and senior management; ? Rostelecom placed bonds equal to RUB 10 billion at a record low coupon rate of 8.65% per annum; ? Rostelecom was assigned an AA(RU) credit rating with a stable outlook by the Analytical Credit Rating Agency (ACRA); ? Rostelecom signed credit facility agreements with: ? Sberbank PJSC for a total of RUB 50 billion for a period of 7 years, ? Alfa Bank JSC for a total of RUB 20 billion for a period of 5 years. OPERATING REVIEW Revenue analysis Revenue structure by services RUB million 2Q 2017 2Q 2016 % change, 1HY 2017 1HY % change 2016 y-o-y Broadband 17,610 16,562 6% 35,138 33,00 6% 4 TV services 6,809 5,728 19% 13,452 11,34 19% 1 Fixed 19,763 22,074 (10%) 40,162 45,07 (11%) telephony 0 Wholesale 20,308 18,207 12% 37,672 37,95 (1%) services 4 Rent of 2,367 2,646 (11%) 4,770 5,490 (13%) channels Interconnect 8,958 7,272 23% 15,701 16,12 (3%) and traffic 5 transit services VPN 5,707 5,207 10% 10,780 10,20 6% 2 Rent and 3,277 3,083 6% 6,421 6,138 5% maintenance of telecommunicat ions infrastructure VAS and cloud 4,957 4,249 17% 8,599 7,349 17% services Other 3,736 3,173 18% 7,138 6,208 15% telecommunicat ions services Other 1,982 1,801 10% 3,441 3,332 3% non-telecommun ications services Total 75,166 71,794 5% 145,602 144,2 1% 58 Revenue structure by customer segments RUB million 2Q 2017 2Q 2016 % change, 1HY 2017 1HY 2016 % change y-o-y Residential 33,756 33,049 2% 67,723 66,695 2% customers Corporate 25,897 24,961 4% 49,249 48,329 2% customers / Government customers Operators 14,343 12,663 13% 26,333 27,115 (3%) Other 1,169 1,121 4% 2,297 2,119 8% Total 75,166 71,794 5% 145,602 144,258 1% In the second quarter of 2017, the revenue increased by 5% year-on-year to RUB 75.2 billion as a result of the following factors: ? a 6% increase in revenue from broadband services due to an increased number of subscribers and higher ARPU; ? a 19% increase in revenue from pay-TV services due to growth in the "Interactive TV" segment subscriber base, an increase in the consumption of VoD services and higher ARPU; ? a 10% increase in revenue from VPN, due to higher services consumption by Russian Post, Rosreestr and larger channel communications component at the Unified State Exam, etc.; ? a 23% increase in interconnect and traffic transit services, including due to larger volume of Tele2 traffic through Rostelecom's networks, as well as attraction of additional volumes of traffic from Megafon, VimpelCom and other telecom operators; ? a 17% increase in revenue from VAS and cloud services related to the 'Smart City' project, data-centres and cloud services promotion. In the first half of 2017, the revenue increased by 1% year-on-year to RUB 145.6 billion as a result of the following factors: ? a 6% increase in revenue from broadband services due to an increased number of subscribers and higher ARPU; ? a 19% increase in revenue from pay-TV services due to growth in the "Interactive TV" segment subscriber base and an increase in the consumption of VoD services and higher ARPU; ? a 17% increase in revenue from VAS and cloud services related to the 'Smart City' project, data-centres and cloud services promotion. Operating income analysis Operating expenses structure RUB million 2Q 2017 2Q 2016 % 1HY 2017 1HY % change 2017 change , , y-o-y y-o-y Personnel costs (22,026) (22,797) (3%) (45,949) (46,7 (2%) 24) Depreciation, (13,731) (13,849) (1%) (27,201) (29,4 (8%) Amortization and 81) impairment losses Interconnection (13,547) (11,652) 16% (24,322) (24,4 (1%) charges 63) Materials, (5,682) (5,421) 5% (11,865) (11,3 (5%) repairs and 06) maintenance, utilities Gain on the 642 463 39% 796 961 (17%) disposal of PPE and intangible assets Reserves for bad (841) (1,284) (35%) (1,497) (1,74 (14%) debt expenses 0) Other operating 3,233 2,589 25% 6,365 7,525 (15%) income Other operating (11,910) (11,572) 3% (22,532) (22,2 (1%) expenses 57) Total operating (63,862) (63,523) 1% (126,205) (127, (1%) expenses 485) In the second quarter of 2017, operating expenses increased by 0.5% compared to the corresponding period of 2016 and amounted to RUB 63.9 billion due to the following factors: ? a 16% increase (by RUB 1.9 bln) in interconnection charges, due to growth in corresponding income and higher expenditure on the content due to larger pay-TV subscriber base; ? a 3% decrease (by RUB 0.8 bln) in personal costs, mainly due to option plan reserve recovery; ? a 25% increase (by RUB 0.6 bln) in other operating income, mainly due to the underfunding of the "Bridging the Digital Divide" project in the second quarter of 2016; ? a 35% decrease (by RUB 0.4 bln) in the reserves for bad debt expenses due to the one-off effect of the change in the methodology used to collect receivables in the second quarter of 2016; In the first half of 2017, the operating expenses decreased by 1% compared to the corresponding period of 2016 and amounted to RUB 126.2 billion due to the following factors: ? a 8% decrease (by RUB 2.3 bln) in depreciation, amortization and impairment losses, due to rescheduling of the useful life of the fixed assets; ? a 2% decrease (by RUB 0.8 bln) in personal costs, mainly due to option plan reserve recovery; ? a 15% decrease (by RUB 1.2 bln) in other operating income, mainly due to the higher subscriber base in the first quarter of 2016 and the cancellation of certain obligations[15]; ? a 5% increase (by RUB 0.6 bln) in the expenses on the materials, repairs and maintenance, including due to higher utilities expenditures; Operating profit increased by 37% year-on-year to RUB 11.3 billion in the second quarter of 2017, compared to the corresponding period of 2016. Operating profit increased by 16% year-on-year to RUB 19.4 billion in the first half of 2017. OIBDA for the second quarter of 2017 increased by 8% year-on-year to RUB 24.6 billion. OIBDA for the first half of 2017 decreased by 3% to RUB 46.2 billion. The OIBDA margin increased by 1.1. p.p. to 32.7% in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the corresponding period of 2016. The OIBDA margin was at 31.7% in the first half of 2017 compared to 32.8% in the corresponding period of 2016. Net Income Analysis In the second quarter of 2017, profit before tax more than doubled and

