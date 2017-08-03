DJ PJSC ROSTELECOM: Rostelecom announces its IFRS financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2017

PJSC ROSTELECOM / Half-yearly Results PJSC ROSTELECOM: Rostelecom announces its IFRS financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2017 03-Aug-2017 / 12:03 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. rostelecom announces its ifrs financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2017 SUCCESSFUL ON-GOING TRANSFORMATION RESULTS IN A STRONG 5% TOPLINE GROWTH Moscow, Russia - August 3, 2017 - Rostelecom PJSC (MOEX: RTKM, RTKMP; OTCQX: ROSYY), Russia's national telecommunications operator, today announces its consolidated financial results for the second quarter of 2017 and first half of 2017 prepared in accordance with IFRS[1]. KEY ACHIEVEMENTS - Record revenue growth of 5% year-on-year; - Steady growth across all business segments: b2c, b2b/g and b2o; - The digital segment's[2] contribution to total revenue reached 47%; - Material OIBDA margin growth to 32.7% in the second quarter of 2017, and an almost doubling of net profit (+77% year-on-year); - Consistently high growth rates in FTTx optic broadband clients (+13%) and in IPTV subscribers (+18%) - Rostelecom accounted for more than 80%[3] of new connections in the IPTV market, and for around 50%[4] of total broadband market connections; - Total fibre optic network coverage reached 32 .7 million households by the end of the second quarter of 2017. SECOND QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Revenue increased by 5% to RUB 75.2 billion compared to the second quarter of 2016; - OIBDA[5] increased by 8% year-on-year to RUB 24.6 billion; - OIBDA margin of 32.7% compared to 31.6% in the second quarter of 2016; - Net profit grew by 77% to RUB 2.8 billion compared to the second quarter of 2016; - CAPEX[6] decreased by 16% year-on-year to RUB 12.5 billion (16.6% of revenue) from RUB 14.8 billion (20.6% of revenue) in the second quarter of 2016; - Free Cash Flow[7] (FCF) improved by 71% to RUB -1.6 billion compared to the second quarter of 2016; - Net debt[8] increased by 4% since the beginning of the year and amounted to RUB 185.5 billion, resulting in a Net Debt/OIBDA ratio of 1.9x. Key figures for 2Q 2017, RUB mln RUB million 2Q 2017 2Q 2016 % change, y-o-y Revenue 75,166 71,794 5% OIBDA 24,599 22,692 8% OIBDA margin % 32.7% 31.6% Operating Income 11,304 8,271 37% Operating margin % 15.0% 11.5% Net Income 2,826 1,601 77% % of revenue 3.8% 2.2% Capital Expenditure 12,451 14,804 (17%) % of revenue 16.6% 20.6% Net debt 185,463 182,533 2% Net debt/ annualised OIBDA 1.9 1.9 FCF (1,650) (5,744) (71%) FIRST HALF YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ? Revenue increased by 1% to RUB 145.6 billion compared to the first half of 2016; ? OIBDA[9] decreased by 3% year-on-year to RUB 46.2 billion; ? OIBDA margin of 31.7% compared to 32.8% in the first half of 2016; ? Net profit increased by 30% to RUB 6.0 billion compared to the first half of 2016; ? CAPEX[10] decreased by 11% year-on-year to RUB 30.2 billion (20.7% of revenue) from RUB 33.8 billion (23.4% of revenue) in the first half of 2016; ? Free Cash Flow[11] (FCF) improved by 52% to RUB -3.9 billion compared to the first half of 2016; Key figures for 1HY 2017, RUB mln RUB million 1HY 2017 1HY 2016 % change, y-o-y Revenue 145,602 144,258 1% OIBDA 46,167 47,362 (3%) OIBDA margin % 31.7% 32.8% Operating Income 19,397 16,773 16% Operating margin % 13.3% 11.6% Net Income 5,976 4,603 30% % of revenue 4.1% 3.2% Capital Expenditure 30,165 33,768 (11%) % of revenue 20.7% 23.4% Net debt 185,463 182,533 2% Net debt/ annualised OIBDA 1.9 1.9 FCF (3,953) (8,171) (52%) Mikhail Oseevskiy, President of Rostelecom, commented: This strong set of results is a testament to Rostelecom's successful on-going transformation. All our business segments have grown starting from retail to operator business. As a result, our operating income before depreciation has returned to growth and we have managed to increase margins in the second quarter of 2017. We managed to almost double net income as well as significantly improve our free cash flow position. The key driver to our success this quarter is the growing capabilities of our digital business segment, which is underpinned by the most extensive network infrastructure in Russia. We continue to take the lead with a lion's share of pay-TV and broadband market subscribers, actively promote cloud services, data centre and cyber security services, thrive on the synergies from interaction with Tele2 in the joint use of communication channels and offer our network capacity to other telecom operators. In addition to the Company's operational success during the quarter, a number of additional developments took place during the second quarter, including the approval of the Company's 2016 dividend payment. We believe that the proposed level of RUB 5.39 per share maintains our high dividend yield and remains broadly in-line with our current dividend policy sticking to a key principle to allocate more than three quarters of the free cash flow for dividends, and not less than RUB 45 billion within a period of three years, without the need to increase the company's debt burden. On the whole we are delighted with the performance in the second half of 2017 and believe we have gained momentum for company's further development. We continue to work hard on the digital transformation and the development of our digital services. We have identified the key growth areas of our digital strategy, which correspond to the priorities of business development. Those are big data and artificial intelligence, biometric technologies, Internet of things and industrial Internet of things, 5G networks, robotics and biotechnology, radio engineering and electronic component base, information security. Our main goal is to create an information space based on the knowledge, advanced, safe and technologically independent services needed for the transition to a qualitatively new level of business development." Kai-Uwe Mehlhorn, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, added: "The impressive results of the second quarter of 2017 prove that we are delivering on our digital transformation plan. This strategy, along with Russia's economic stability and growth prospects, which are opening up thanks to the growing digitalization trends in the state and private sectors, enables us to confidently confirm our forecast for the year in general in terms of key financial indicators. We therefore maintain our full year forecast of delivering revenue growth of approximately 1%, and an increase in OIBDA within 1%. We also expect a CAPEX to Revenue ratio of 18.5% excluding the implementation of the Bridging the Digital Divide project." KEY OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS 1) The number of broadband subscribers grew by 5% to 12.6 million in 2Q 2017 compared to the corresponding period of last year; ? The B2C subscriber base grew by 5% to 11.8 million, whilst the number of subscribers connected by fibre optic increased by 12% year-on-year to 7.5 million (63% of the subscriber base). 2) The number of pay-TV subscribers grew by 6% year-on-year to 9.5 million households; ? The number of IPTV subscribers increased by 18% year-on-year to 4.6 million. 3) The number of MVNO subscribers reached 0.5 mln. 4) The number of local telephony subscribers decreased by 7% year-on-year to 19.9 million. Number of 2Q 2Q 2016 % change, 1Q 2017 % change, subscribers 2017 y-o-y y-o-y (million): Broadband 12.6 12.0 5% 12.5 1% Residential 11.8 11.3 5% 11.7 1% Corporate clients 0.8 0.7 4% 0.8 0,3% Pay TV 9.5 9.0 6% 9.4 1% Incl. IPTV 4.6 3.9 18% 4.4 3% MVNO subscribers 0.5 - - 0.2 107% Local telephony 19.9 21.4 (7%) 20.3 (2%) services KEY EVENTS RELATING TO 2Q 2017 AND AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD Business news ? Rostelecom continues to expand its range of services: - The subscribers of the "Gaming" tariff plan can now enjoy a Russian frigate "Admiral Makarov" in the popular naval game "World of Warships"; - The Videocomfort service was modernized in terms of functionality: the role system became optional, IP filtration and demo-regime options are now provided. The national WiFi service now allows multi selling with a refined personal page and a possibility to login via the state services web portal; - Rostelecom's website www.rt.ru [1] now provides a Shop Window and the possibility to book toll free 8-800 phone numbers; - Rostelecom launched the "Corporate TV" option for healthcare facilities and the pilot project "TV for Hotels"; - The package of the "Virtual storage" services and the "Virtual Data Processing Centre" introduced;

DJ PJSC ROSTELECOM: Rostelecom announces its IFRS -2-

- A new web-site was launched for the managed telecommunication services: the navigation and user experience have improved considerably; - Rostelecom managed to connect approximately 230,000 subscribers through the promotion of "Unlimited Russia" and "Unlimited Kazakhstan" tariff options; the average call duration and ARPU have increased. ? Rostelecom's MVNO subscriber base has topped half a million users; ? The Anitvirus service sales grew 2.5 times in the reporting period; ? The "NPVR" service user base grew by 62% resulting in a more than two-fold growth in revenue from this service; ? The blended ARPU continues to grow steadily, having increased by more than 8% to RUB 487 in second quarter of 2017; ? Rostelecom successfully delivered the video surveillance of the Unified State Exam in 2017, which contributed RUB 1 billion of revenue, 20% higher than its contribution during the second quarter of 2016; ? Rostelecom increased the total fibre optic network coverage to 32.7 million households; ? Tele2 has completely switched to Rostelecom's communication channels, which provides both companies with more synergies in terms of operational expenses and revenues; ? During the second quarter, the Company accounted for more than 80%[12],[13] of new subscriptions in the IPTV market and over 50%[14] in the broadband market; ? Rostelecom signed a number of large contracts, including contracts with Gazpromneft, Roseestr (The Federal Service for State Registration, Cadastre and Cartography), Federal informatization centre of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation, Rosselkhozbank (Russian Agricultural Bank), SME Bank (JSC Russian Bank for Small and Medium Enterprises Support) and others; Other News ? Rostelecom's AGM approved a dividend payment following the results of 2016. The dividends were paid as follows: - RUB 5.39 per Class A preferred share; - RUB 5.39 per ordinary share ? Rostelecom has approved a new stock option programme for the mid and senior management; ? Rostelecom placed bonds equal to RUB 10 billion at a record low coupon rate of 8.65% per annum; ? Rostelecom was assigned an AA(RU) credit rating with a stable outlook by the Analytical Credit Rating Agency (ACRA); ? Rostelecom signed credit facility agreements with: ? Sberbank PJSC for a total of RUB 50 billion for a period of 7 years, ? Alfa Bank JSC for a total of RUB 20 billion for a period of 5 years. OPERATING REVIEW Revenue analysis Revenue structure by services RUB million 2Q 2017 2Q 2016 % change, 1HY 2017 1HY % change 2016 y-o-y Broadband 17,610 16,562 6% 35,138 33,00 6% 4 TV services 6,809 5,728 19% 13,452 11,34 19% 1 Fixed 19,763 22,074 (10%) 40,162 45,07 (11%) telephony 0 Wholesale 20,308 18,207 12% 37,672 37,95 (1%) services 4 Rent of 2,367 2,646 (11%) 4,770 5,490 (13%) channels Interconnect 8,958 7,272 23% 15,701 16,12 (3%) and traffic 5 transit services VPN 5,707 5,207 10% 10,780 10,20 6% 2 Rent and 3,277 3,083 6% 6,421 6,138 5% maintenance of telecommunicat ions infrastructure VAS and cloud 4,957 4,249 17% 8,599 7,349 17% services Other 3,736 3,173 18% 7,138 6,208 15% telecommunicat ions services Other 1,982 1,801 10% 3,441 3,332 3% non-telecommun ications services Total 75,166 71,794 5% 145,602 144,2 1% 58 Revenue structure by customer segments RUB million 2Q 2017 2Q 2016 % change, 1HY 2017 1HY 2016 % change y-o-y Residential 33,756 33,049 2% 67,723 66,695 2% customers Corporate 25,897 24,961 4% 49,249 48,329 2% customers / Government customers Operators 14,343 12,663 13% 26,333 27,115 (3%) Other 1,169 1,121 4% 2,297 2,119 8% Total 75,166 71,794 5% 145,602 144,258 1% In the second quarter of 2017, the revenue increased by 5% year-on-year to RUB 75.2 billion as a result of the following factors: ? a 6% increase in revenue from broadband services due to an increased number of subscribers and higher ARPU; ? a 19% increase in revenue from pay-TV services due to growth in the "Interactive TV" segment subscriber base, an increase in the consumption of VoD services and higher ARPU; ? a 10% increase in revenue from VPN, due to higher services consumption by Russian Post, Rosreestr and larger channel communications component at the Unified State Exam, etc.; ? a 23% increase in interconnect and traffic transit services, including due to larger volume of Tele2 traffic through Rostelecom's networks, as well as attraction of additional volumes of traffic from Megafon, VimpelCom and other telecom operators; ? a 17% increase in revenue from VAS and cloud services related to the 'Smart City' project, data-centres and cloud services promotion. In the first half of 2017, the revenue increased by 1% year-on-year to RUB 145.6 billion as a result of the following factors: ? a 6% increase in revenue from broadband services due to an increased number of subscribers and higher ARPU; ? a 19% increase in revenue from pay-TV services due to growth in the "Interactive TV" segment subscriber base and an increase in the consumption of VoD services and higher ARPU; ? a 17% increase in revenue from VAS and cloud services related to the 'Smart City' project, data-centres and cloud services promotion. Operating income analysis Operating expenses structure RUB million 2Q 2017 2Q 2016 % 1HY 2017 1HY % change 2017 change , , y-o-y y-o-y Personnel costs (22,026) (22,797) (3%) (45,949) (46,7 (2%) 24) Depreciation, (13,731) (13,849) (1%) (27,201) (29,4 (8%) Amortization and 81) impairment losses Interconnection (13,547) (11,652) 16% (24,322) (24,4 (1%) charges 63) Materials, (5,682) (5,421) 5% (11,865) (11,3 (5%) repairs and 06) maintenance, utilities Gain on the 642 463 39% 796 961 (17%) disposal of PPE and intangible assets Reserves for bad (841) (1,284) (35%) (1,497) (1,74 (14%) debt expenses 0) Other operating 3,233 2,589 25% 6,365 7,525 (15%) income Other operating (11,910) (11,572) 3% (22,532) (22,2 (1%) expenses 57) Total operating (63,862) (63,523) 1% (126,205) (127, (1%) expenses 485) In the second quarter of 2017, operating expenses increased by 0.5% compared to the corresponding period of 2016 and amounted to RUB 63.9 billion due to the following factors: ? a 16% increase (by RUB 1.9 bln) in interconnection charges, due to growth in corresponding income and higher expenditure on the content due to larger pay-TV subscriber base; ? a 3% decrease (by RUB 0.8 bln) in personal costs, mainly due to option plan reserve recovery; ? a 25% increase (by RUB 0.6 bln) in other operating income, mainly due to the underfunding of the "Bridging the Digital Divide" project in the second quarter of 2016; ? a 35% decrease (by RUB 0.4 bln) in the reserves for bad debt expenses due to the one-off effect of the change in the methodology used to collect receivables in the second quarter of 2016; In the first half of 2017, the operating expenses decreased by 1% compared to the corresponding period of 2016 and amounted to RUB 126.2 billion due to the following factors: ? a 8% decrease (by RUB 2.3 bln) in depreciation, amortization and impairment losses, due to rescheduling of the useful life of the fixed assets; ? a 2% decrease (by RUB 0.8 bln) in personal costs, mainly due to option plan reserve recovery; ? a 15% decrease (by RUB 1.2 bln) in other operating income, mainly due to the higher subscriber base in the first quarter of 2016 and the cancellation of certain obligations[15]; ? a 5% increase (by RUB 0.6 bln) in the expenses on the materials, repairs and maintenance, including due to higher utilities expenditures; Operating profit increased by 37% year-on-year to RUB 11.3 billion in the second quarter of 2017, compared to the corresponding period of 2016. Operating profit increased by 16% year-on-year to RUB 19.4 billion in the first half of 2017. OIBDA for the second quarter of 2017 increased by 8% year-on-year to RUB 24.6 billion. OIBDA for the first half of 2017 decreased by 3% to RUB 46.2 billion. The OIBDA margin increased by 1.1. p.p. to 32.7% in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the corresponding period of 2016. The OIBDA margin was at 31.7% in the first half of 2017 compared to 32.8% in the corresponding period of 2016. Net Income Analysis In the second quarter of 2017, profit before tax more than doubled and

DJ PJSC ROSTELECOM: Rostelecom announces its IFRS -3-

reached RUB 4.6 billion compared to the corresponding period in 2016. In the first half of 2017, profit before tax increased by 42% to RUB 8.6 billion. The two fold growth of profit before tax in the second quarter of 2017 was mainly driven by the following factors: ? higher operating income; ? a decrease in losses from associates, mainly from the joint venture with Tele2 Russia; ? higher finance costs due to one-off non-cash expenses resulted from write-off of the financial asset; ? a decrease in negative foreign exchange rate differences in the reporting period. Profit before tax in the first half of 2017 was mainly influenced by the following factors: ? higher operating income; ? a decrease in losses from associates, mainly from the joint venture with Tele2 Russia; Income tax in the second quarter of 2017 increased by 160% to RUB 1.8 billion. The income tax in the first half of 2017 increased by 81% to RUB 2.6 billion. The income tax dynamics reflects the changes in profit before income tax. The effective income tax rate was 38% in the second quarter of 2017, and 31% in the first half of 2017 compared to the rate of 20% set by the Tax Code. A higher income tax rate in the second quarter of 2017 was driven by the non-deductible expenses for taxation purposes. Net profit increased by 77% in the second quarter of 2017 and totalled to RUB 2.8 billion, and by 30% to RUB 6.0 billion in the first half of 2017. Financial review Consolidated net operating cash flow in the second quarter of 2017 increased by 20%, to RUB 9.9 billion, compared to the corresponding period of 2016, and by 3% to RUB 24.8 billion in the first half of 2017. This increase in consolidated net operating cash flow in the second quarter of 2017 was partly caused by changes in working capital which was mainly driven by an increase in accounts payable. Lower interest rate payments as well as the decrease in the profit tax payments, also had a positive effect on the Company's cash flow. Significant profit tax refunds in the first quarter of 2017, lower interest rate payments as well as the decrease in the profit tax payments, had a positive effect on the Company's cash flow in the first half of 2017. Consolidated cash outflow for investments in non-current assets decreased by 17% year-on-year to RUB 12.5 billion in the second quarter of 2017. Excluding the "Bridging the Digital Divide" project, cash outflow decreased by 18% year-on-year to RUB 11.6 billion (15.5% of revenue). Consolidated cash outflow for investments in non-current assets in the first half of 2017 decreased by 11% year-on-year to RUB 30.2 billion. Excluding the "Bridging the Digital Divide" project, cash outflow for investments in non-current assets decreased by 6% year-on-year to RUB 28.8 billion (18.1% of revenue). These trends were driven by the capital expenditure being unevenly distributed across the calendar year in accordance with the terms of signed contracts. Consolidated free cash flow improved by 71% in the second quarter of 2017 and totalled RUB (1.6) billion compared to RUB (5.7) billion in the corresponding period of 2016. Consolidated free cash flow improved by 52% in the first half of 2017 and totalled RUB (3.9) billion compared to RUB (8.2) billion in the first half of 2016. The free cash flow dynamics were driven by a lower consolidated cash outflow for investments in non-current assets. As at June 30, 2017, the Group's total debt increased by 7% compared to the beginning of the year, and amounted to RUB 200.0 billion. Over 99% of the Group's total debt was rouble-denominated as at June 30, 2017. As at June 30, 2017, the Group's consolidated net debt amounted to RUB 185.4 billion. A net debt /OIBDA ratio stood at 1.9x for the past twelve months ended in second quarter of 2017. OTHER INFORMATION: CONFERENCE CALL Rostelecom's management will hold a conference call and webcast today at 6.00 PM (Moscow), 5.00 PM (CET), 4.00 PM (UK) and 11.00 AM (NYT). To participate in the conference call, please dial: Russia: +7 495 213 1767 UK/ International: +44 (0)330 336 9105 USA: + 1 719 457 1036 Confirmation Code (ENG): 4950396 Confirmation Code (RUS): 4230488 A webcast of the conference call in English (simultaneous translation from Russian) will only be available in English. To access the webcast please follow the link: http://www.audio-webcast.com/cgi-bin/visitors.ssp?fn=visitor&id=4815 [2]. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website http://www.rostelecom.ru/ir/results_and_presentations/financials/IFRS/2017/2 /. in due course. * * * APPENDICES 1) Reconciliation of OIBDA 2) Statement of Comprehensive Income for the first six months of 2017 3) Statement of Cash Flows for the first six months of 2017 4) Statement of Financial Position for the first six months of 2017 APPENDIX 1: RECONCILIATION OF OIBDA OIBDA is a non-U.S. GAAP and non-IFRS financial measure, which the Company defines as operating income before depreciation and amortisation as well as non-cash expenses. We believe that OIBDA provides useful information to investors because it is an indicator of the strength and performance of our business operations, including our ability to finance capital expenditures, acquisitions and other investments and our ability to incur and service debt. Non-cash expenses related to the long-term management incentive programme, implying accruals in personnel costs line starting from Q2, 2014, are not taken into account in the calculation of OIBDA. RUB million 1Q 2017 1Q 2016 % 1HY 2017 1HY 2016 % change, change, y-o-y y-o-y Operating 11,304 8,271 37% 18,397 16,773 16% income Plus 13,731 13,849 (1%) 27,201 29,481 (8%) amortisation Plus non-cash 436 (571) - 430 (1,108) - expenses related to the long-term management incentive programme OIBDA 24,599 22,692 8% 46,168 47,362 3% OIBDA margin, 32.7% 31.6% 31.7% 32.8% % APPENDIX 2: Statement of Comprehensive Income for 1HY 2017 Six-month period ended 30 June (unaudited) 2017 2016 Revenue 145,602 144,258 Operating expenses Wages, (45,949) (46,724) salaries, other benefits and payroll taxes Depreciation, (27,201) (29,481) amortization and impairment losses Interconnection (24,322) (24,463) charges Materials, (11,865) (11,306) utilities, repairs and maintenance Gain on 796 961 disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets Bad debt (1,497) (1,740) expense Other operating 6,365 7,525 income Other operating (22,533) (22,257) expenses Total operating (126,206) (127,485) expenses, net Operating 19,396 16,773 profit Loss from (1,739) (3,501) associates and joint ventures Finance costs (9,468) (8,382) Other investing 371 773 and financial gain, net Foreign 41 388 exchange gain/(loss) Profit before 8,601 6,051 income tax Income tax (2,626) (1,448) expense Profit for the 5,975 4,603 period Other comprehensive loss Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss: Exchange (41) (344) differences on translating foreign operations Other (41) (344) comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax Total 5,934 4,259 comprehensive income for the period Profit attributable to: Equity holders 5,739 4,368 of the Group Non-controlling 236 235 interests Total comprehensive income attributable to: Equity holders 5,696 4,023 of the Group Non-controlling 238 236 interests 2.55 1.95 Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the Group - basic (in roubles) Earnings per 2.55 1.93 share attributable to equity holders of the Group - diluted (in roubles) APPENDIX 3: Statement of Cash Flows for 1HY 2017 Six-month period ended 30 June (unaudited) 2017 2016 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before 8,601 6,051 tax Adjustments to reconcile profit before tax to cash generated from operations: Depreciation, 27,201 29,481 amortization and impairment losses Gain on (796) (961) disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets Bad debt 1,497 1,740 expense Loss from 1,739 3,501 associates and joint ventures

DJ PJSC ROSTELECOM: Rostelecom announces its IFRS -4-

Finance costs 9,405 8,141 excluding finance costs on pension and other long-term social liabilities Other (371) (773) investing and financial gain Foreign (41) (388) exchange gain Share-based (382) 838 motivation program Changes in net working capital: Increase in (9,545) (6,862) accounts receivable Decrease in (65) (13) employee benefits Increase in (236) (45) inventories Decrease in (2,544) (1,560) accounts payable, provisions and accrued expenses Change in (1,206) (2,268) other assets and liabilities Cash generated 33,257 36,882 from operations Interest paid (8,624) (9,333) Income tax 1,514 234 refund Income tax (1,355) (3,624) paid Net cash from 24,792 24,159 operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of (30,165) (33,768) property, plant and equipment and intangible assets Proceeds from 1,420 1,438 sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets Acquisition of (7,264) (4,560) financial assets Proceeds from 3,919 4,678 disposals of financial assets Interest 335 628 received Dividends 1 2 received Purchase of (64) (2,438) subsidiaries, net of cash acquired Proceeds from 139 (1) disposal of subsidiaries, net of cash disposed Acquisition of - (778) equity accounted investees Net cash used (31,679) (34,799) in investing activities Cash flows from financing activities Sale of treasury shares - 8 Proceeds from bank and corporate loans 269,120 324,543 Repayment of bank and corporate loans (258,150) (313,984) Proceeds from bonds 10,000 - Repayment of bonds (9,285) (2,734) Repayment of vendor financing payable (5) (5) Repayment of other non-current financing (2) - liabilities Options settlement repayments (209) (231) Repayment of finance lease liabilities (61) (73) Acquisition of non-controlling interest (2,255) - Dividends paid to non-controlling - (45) shareholders of subsidiaries Net cash used in financing activities 9,153 7,479 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash 2,131 (3,525) equivalents Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (135) (364) and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of 4,257 7,165 the period Cash and cash equivalents at the end of 6,388 3,640 the period APPENDIX 4: Statement of Financial Position for 1HY 2017 30 June 2017 31 December (unaudited) 2016 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 339,034 343,667 Investment property 176 181 Goodwill and other intangible 59,950 61,209 assets Trade and other accounts 8,967 7,053 receivable Investments in associates and 66,612 68,352 joint ventures Other financial assets 1,415 797 Deferred tax assets 735 606 Other non-current assets 5,292 4,945 Total non-current assets 482,181 486,810 Current assets Inventories 6,680 6,444 Trade and other accounts 51,470 45,884 receivable Prepayments 2,337 2,166 Prepaid income tax 472 1,957 Other financial assets 8,214 5,367 Cash and cash equivalents 6,388 4,257 Other current assets 2,262 2,151 Total current assets 77,823 68,226 Held for sale assets 859 646 Total assets 560,863 555,682 Equity and liabilities Equity attributable to equity holders of the Group Share capital 93 93 Additional paid-in capital 90 90 Treasury shares (64,602) (67,034) Retained earnings and other 300,716 311,167 reserves Total equity attributable to 236,297 244,316 equity holders of the Group Non-controlling interests 3,138 4,317 Total equity 239,435 248,633 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 140,724 124,510 Employee benefits 5,152 5,217 Deferred tax liabilities 37,972 36,165 Accounts payable, provisions 1,592 1,095 and accrued expenses Other non-current liabilities 5,857 6,002 Total non-current liabilities 191,297 172,989 Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 59,341 62,595 Accounts payable, provisions 64,042 64,072 and accrued expenses Income tax payable 21 146 Other current liabilities 6,727 7,247 Total current liabilities 130,131 134,060 Total liabilities 321,428 307,049 Total equity and liabilities 560,863 555,682 Rostelecom (www.rostelecom.ru [3]) is one of the largest national telecommunications operators in Russia and Europe. The Company operates in all segments of the telecommunications market and covers millions of households in Russia. Rostelecom is an undisputable leader of the broadband and pay-TV markets in Russia with over 12.6 million fixed-line broadband subscribers and over 9.5 million pay-TV subscribers, over 4.6 million of which are subscribed to Rostelecom's IPTV services. In the first half of 2017, the Group generated RUB 145.6 billion of revenues, RUB 46.2 billion of OIBDA (31.7% of revenue) and RUB 6.0 billion of net income. The Group is a market leader in providing telecommunications services to government bodies and corporates of all levels. Rostelecom is an important innovator that provides solutions in the field of E-Government, cloud computing, healthcare, education, security and housing & utility services. The Group's stable financial position confirmed by its credit ratings. Rostelecom was assigned 'BBB-' and 'BB+' international credit ratings by Fitch Ratings and Standard&Poor's respectively, and AA(RU) by ACRA. * * * Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws and intended to be covered by the safe harbours created thereby. Those forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: ? Assessment of PAO Rostelecom's (the Company) future operating and financial results as well as forecasts of the present value of future cash flows and related factors; ? The Company's plans to take ownership stakes in other organisations; ? the Company's anticipated capital expenditures and plans to construct and modernize its network; ? the Company's expectations as to the growth in demand for its services, plans relating to the expansion of the range of its services and their pricing; ? the Company's plans with respect to improving its corporate governance practices; ? the Company's expectations as to its position in the telecommunications market and forecasts on the development of the market segments within which the Company operates; ? economic outlook and industry trends; ? the Company's expectations as to the regulation of the Russian telecommunications industry and assessment of impact of regulatory initiatives on the Company's activity; ? other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include: ? risks relating to changes in political, economic and social conditions in Russia as well as changes in global economic conditions; ? risks relating to Russian legislation, regulation and taxation, including laws, regulations, decrees and decisions governing the Russian telecommunications industry, securities industry as well as currency and exchange controls relating to Russian entities and their official interpretation by regulatory bodies; ? risks relating to the Company, including the achievement of the anticipated results, levels of profitability and growth, ability to create and meet demand for the Company's services including their promotions, and the ability of the Company to remain competitive in a liberalized telecommunications market; ? technological risks associated with the functioning and development of

the telecommunications infrastructure, technological innovations as well as the convergence of technologies; ? other risks and uncertainties. For a more detailed discussion of these and other factors, see the Company's Annual Report and the Company's other public filings. Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Given these and other uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of the forward-looking statements contained herein or otherwise. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements (which are made as of the date hereof) to reflect events or circumstances upon the annual report publication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable laws. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] International financial reporting standards. [2] The digital segment comprises broadband, pay-TV, VPN, VAS and cloud services. [3] Company's data, estimates from the analytical agency TMT Consulting [4] Company's data, estimates from the analytical agency TMT Consulting [5] Here and below, please refer to Attachment 1 of this statement for a full definition of OIBDA. [6] Here and below, capital expenditure ("CAPEX") comprises cash spent on fixed assets and intangible assets. [7] Here and below free cash flow is FCF is calculated as free cash flow from operating activity minus CAPEX, plus proceeds from selling fixed assets and intangible assets [8] Here and below, Net Debt is calculated as total debt less cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments (other financial assets). [9] Here and below, please refer to Attachment 1 of this statement for a full definition of OIBDA. [10] Here and below, capital expenditure ("CAPEX") comprises cash spent on fixed assets and intangible assets. [11] Here and below free cash flow is FCF is calculated as free cash flow from operating activity minus CAPEX, plus proceeds from selling fixed assets and intangible assets [12] For the IPTV, broadband and Digital cable TV services [13] Company data, estimates from the analytical agency TMT-consulting [14] Company data, estimates from the analytical agency TMT-consulting [15] On the JSC "RTcomm.ru" project to provide satellite internet service to Far East

